“The sadness is back and it’s worse than ever”

The fed officials Calls for aggressive policy to combat stubbornly high inflation were reiterated on Thursday, fueling expectations of further rate hikes amid a sell-off in the Stock market which saw major indices hit new lows for the year, with some analysts projecting losses could only deepen.

Real interest rates, which remained negative since July 2020, “they have to be in positive territory and stay there for a while,” Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told CNBC Thursday morning, lamenting that inflation remains too high and warning that the Fed still has room to raise rates further: “We’re not even in constrained territory on the funds rate yet.”

In a speech Thursday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard issued a similarly aggressive call, saying it “appears” the Fed is expecting a “considerable amount of additional movement this year” to put pressure on the Fed. the “significant” drop on inflation.

Expectations for rate hikes rose amid the comments, with markets pricing in a 4.5% year-end rate on Thursday, up from the 4.4% rate Fed officials projected earlier. this month, which itself was a percentage point higher than the June forecast.

“The sadness is back, and it’s even worse than ever”Vital Knowledge Media analyst Adam Crisafulli said in a note as stocks tumbled Thursday, adding that markets could rally as they did earlier this week, but that the S&P will have a difficult time recovering and does not believe that rise back above 3,900 (7% above current levels) until the Fed’s projections, which depend on lower inflation, improve.

In a note, Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Wilson said the firm remains “convinced” that the S&P will hit an eventual low of between 3,000 and 3,400 points late this year or early nextsuggesting it could still fall another 7% to 18%.

The analysts of Goldman Sachs Y Bank of America are slightly less bearish, projecting the S&P will only fall to around 3,600 (in line with current levels), although Goldman also noted that the index could drop back to 3,150 if the economy slips into recession.

“The Fed is signaling that it expects to tighten monetary policy enough to cause a recession,” dice Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. He notes that economic data released on Thursday reinforced the likelihood of another 75 basis point rate hike at the Fed’s November meeting.

Data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed the economy grew 1.5% more since the start of the recession than previously known, and jobless claims fell unexpectedly last week.

Goldman economists project the Fed will raise rates another 75 basis points in November, 50 basis points in December and 25 basis points in February. However, inflation data due out on Friday and labor market releases scheduled for next week could certainly boost that outlook, again.

Stocks have tumbled since August, when Fed officials signaled in meeting minutes that they may need to act more aggressively to stifle inflation.

The S&P is down 24% this year and the nasdaq has hit 312. In a note to clients, Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services, said the Fed is likely to keep interest rates raised longer to offset inflation, “even if it requires more economic pain.” “.

*With information from ForbesUS.