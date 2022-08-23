The sadness of Keanu Reeves after the death of River Phoenix — Rock&Pop

Throughout his career, Keanu Reeves has been pretty private about his personal life and relationships with his colleagues.. However, there is one in particular It’s hard for him to talk to this day.

Three decades after the passing of River Phoenix, Keanu Reeves confesses that it is difficult for him to talk about his colleague and friend as something from the past. Especially considering the strong relationship they formed with their iconic movie set.

Keanu Reeves and River Phoenix’s relationship

In the eighties, River Phoenix was establishing himself as one of the most important actors of his generation. In fact, she was already the star of the moment when met Keanu Reeves on the set of fatherhood from 1989.

However, the pair would not establish a friendship until 1991when they starred in one of the most important films of their careers. River Phoenix and Keanu Reeves starred My Own Private Idaho, an LGBTQ+ themed drama that bound them together.

The tape follows Some young hustler friends on the streets of Portland, whose chaotic relationship will be explored on a journey of self-discovery. However, the challenges along the way they will jeopardize their connection beyond friendship.

It was Keanu Reeves who insisted that Phoenix be his co-star for My Own Private Idaho, something that was dangerous in the beginning. And it is that River’s agent I didn’t want to see him in a hooker moviefearing it would damage his reputation.

The connection between the actors was almost immediate. A film about such a powerful and intimate relationship needed the chemistry between its actors, who quickly they became great accomplices in the set.

Though River Phoenix was six years younger than Keanu Reeves, The friendship made it to the big screen and they became one of Hollywood’s favorite duos. However, unfortunately they only had a couple of years together.

Keanu’s pain

Just two years after his film, Keanu Reeves had to mourn the loss of River Phoenix. At just 23 years old, the actor passed away after a tragic night where he overdosed.

the actor of John Wick he has not spoken at length about his friend’s departurebut their mutual friend, Sandra Bullock, provided some details. “I saw how Keanu suffered. And boy did he suffer for his friend”assured the actress.

“It’s very private, but I couldn’t hide it. It was surprising to see a man like that suffer like that.”continued Bullock, who also worked with Phoenix during the early nineties.

A few months ago, Keanu Reeves did refer to the departure of River Phoenix. “It’s rare to talk about him in the past. I hate doing it. So I always keep him in mind. He was a very special person, original, unique, intelligent, talented and creative.”he assured Esquire.

“It was great to be able to meet him. To be able to… yeah… He was an inspiration. I miss him,” Keanu confessed in the intimate interview.





