The SAE or the curse of drug trafficking

At 6:47 in the morning the first sound tik tak today, Tuesday, October 11 at WEEK and sounds on the sides of the SAE or Special Assets Company that has awakened the alarms of President Petro due to the irregularities that he begins to discover in the entity, but that had already been denounced since the previous administration.

The SAE is precisely the one that manages the assets seized from the mafia, but it is such a corrupting power of drug trafficking, that not even managing the assets seized from drug traffickers can be done neatly and when the president he planned to cede those confiscated assets to drug traffickers and corrupt peasants to stay ahead in productive projects, supposedly apartments and luxury houses, land, money, jewelry, art and other properties.

Today it is not clear where many of these assets are, whose heads are being managed and even if they really exist, because at least 5,000 assets have been detected that have not been verified as to their physical existence and could only be registered on paper. do me a favor

The SAE was created precisely under the government of Juan Manuel Santos to give transparency to the management of the assets that remained at that time under the tutelage of the National Narcotics Directorate, which had to be liquidated because it was being stolen, for a change. Numerous corruption scandals that included congressmen and officials occurred in this framework of handling assets seized from the mafias.

At the time, the patrimonial detriment was calculated at more than 10 million dollars. The mafioso had to kill, literally, the National Narcotics Directorate and create the SEA to hand over the management of 70,000 properties at that time, now there must be many more and it turns out that the remedy did not work either.

Because the inventory of assets does not coincide with what the entity has materially and, above all, on those that do exist, there are ridiculous appraisals and 70% of the assets are not even valued and there are even a concentration of depositories of those assets, that is to say, some kind of mafias or organizations that are dedicated to that, to being awarded the exploitation of their assets, often in exchange for ridiculous returns.

That is to say, the narco-assets have become another booty of corruption in the country. How is it possible that it is not even known who are the custodians or administrators of 29,000 assets? In other words, who has them? Who exploits them? How much do they receive for it? At this point, many of the seized narcotics assets have not even gone through the asset forfeiture process and until that happens, it is very difficult to monetize them.

And they even continue to be targeted by their original narco-owners, who sometimes even harass their current trustees who manage them with bullets. It is the curse of drug trafficking, which not only corrupts others, but itself.

In total there were 80 missiles launched on Monday by Russia against Ukrainian civilians and that have shocked and very worried the world. The Group of 7 is expected to meet today to study a strategy. However, British intelligence believes that even more worrying, if possible, should be the tremendous expansion of the Chinese in their technological threats. Listen to María Isabel Rueda.

At 6:59 in the morning, the second Tik Tak sounds today, Tuesday, October 11, in SEMANA, and sounds on the sides of the emergency meeting that virtually The Group of Seven will hold today to discuss a strategy against the more than 80 Russian missiles fired yesterday against the civilian population in Ukraine.

President Zelensky will ask the richest countries, that is, the Group of Seven, to equip his country with more and better air defenses to avoid attacks of the type that devastated his country on Monday.

This attack is interpreted as a consequence of pro-war pressure on Putin to advance more aggressively against Ukraine, after the Ukrainian bombing against the bridge that connects Crimea with Russia, considered by Putin a terrorist attack that, according to him, will have a strong response from the Russians and we are already beginning to see it.

The Group of Seven is made up of Great Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States. That is to say, it is a summit meeting that will take place today. The attacks against the civilian population, which has become the target of Putin, and which constitute serious war crimes and crimes against humanity.

However, this Russian attack, according to the New York Times, a very high-ranking member of British intelligence considers that the world’s concern, above the cruel war in Ukraine, should be more about China’s expansion in the use of technology to control dissent among the Chinese, on the one hand, but on the other for its ability to attack satellite systems and control digital currencies and track people, which constitutes, according to this British intelligence official, a greater threat against the West.

But in the midst of such a convulsed world, a very strange but positive news appears today. The historic agreement reached by countries as opposed as Israel and Lebanon to jointly exploit gas in the Mediterranean; even Hezbollah supported the agreement, that is, it is possible not to condemn the planet to endless wars.