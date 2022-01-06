The safest airlines in the world for 2022

The ranking of the safest airlines ever in 2022: who is in first place?

The world of air transport is experiencing a difficult period. As well as the entire travel sector, the Covid-19 pandemic has put a forced brake on holidays and travel. However, thanks to the improvements made to the aircraft in terms of safety to reduce the chances of contagion, for 2022 it has already been elected the best airline to travel with. As CNN reports the winner is Air New Zeland which has displaced Qantas, which had dominated the top of the table in the past years, from the first place.

The ranking of the safest aircraft according to ArilineRatings.com

To draw up the ranking of the best airlines of 2022 was AirlineRatings.com, a website that is essentially concerned with product reviews and safety. To triumph, among the 385 global carriers monitored in terms of more or less serious accidents, age of aircraft, Covid protocols and innovative ones, was Air New Zeland. The company carried out a total redevelopment of the aircraft and was elected as world leader in advances in operational safety.

Why was Air New Zeland awarded?

The New Zealand airline, in fact, obtained the important recognition in the face of the very few accidents, the excellent training of the pilots, the innovations and the young age of the air fleet.

The complete ranking

In second place we find Etihad Airways, closely followed by Qatar Airways. Wood medal for Singapore Airlines and then place for Tap Portugal. Qantas, which as we said has been regarded as the safest airline for years, has dropped to seventh today due to a slight increase in the number of accidents.

The 10 safest low cost airlines in the world

As for the safest low cost airlines, a separate list has been drawn up which sees the following ranking:

Allegiant Air

easyJet

Frontier Airlines

Jetstar Group

Jetblue

Ryanair

Vietjet Air

Volaris

Westjet

Wizz Air

How about? Given this ranking, have you already decided with which company you will return to fly as soon as possible?