The safest cars of 2021 for Euro NCAP

The Euro NCAP Best-in-Class award is given to cars that perform best overall in categories with at least three entrants that year. In 2021, Euro NCAP tested 33 new cars , of which 22 have obtained the highest rating of 5 stars. Here, then, are the winners of the Best in Class.

Euro NCAP begins 2022 by announcing the winners of the Best in Class 2021 award . Each year, Euro NCAP publishes a list of vehicles that have demonstrated the best performance in their respective categories. To define the Best in Class, the weighted sum of the scores in each of the four assessment areas is calculated: Adult occupants, Child occupants, Vulnerable road users and Safety Assist.

In the category “Executive“, to triumph is the new electric Mercedes EQS (second place for the Polestar 2). This new model of the German car manufacturer, however,” wins “twice. In fact, it also comes first in the category”Pure electric“. In fact, from 2021 onwards Euro NCAP also assigns a prize for the best safety performance of the electric cars it has tested (second place always for the Polestar 2).

While these cars may be of different sizes, hopefully the prize will be a guide for those consumers who are looking for maximum safety from their battery electric vehicle.

In the category “Large Off-road“we find yet another electric one. The new Skoda Enyaq iV SUV (second place for the BMW iX) excelled. Among the”Small Off-road“Instead, the new Nissan Qashqai wins (Volkswagen ID.4 comes second). Continuing, the new Toyota Yaris Cross leads the category”Small MPV“(beats the Volkswagen Caddy). Finally, the Skoda Fabia wins the prize in the category”Small Family Car“.

Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General at Euro NCAP, on this 2021 ranking commented: