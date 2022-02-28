The SAG Awards dresses to inspire your looks

Interview with Jessica Chastain

Santa Monica yesterday hosted one of the most anticipated dates of film and television. The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards brought together many of the most recognized faces of the seventh art in a great evening to reward the most notorious performances in the sector by the Screen Actors Guild of the United States.

Kate Winslet won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries with Mare of EasttownWill Smith won the award for Best Male Actor in a Leading Role for king richard, Jessica Chastain for Outstanding Actress in a Leading Role for The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Helen Mirren received the SAG Life Achievement Award. There were many famous faces awarded at this great event on the screens, but there were also many names that, in addition to showing off their professional career at the gala, left behind great style lessons on the red carpet.

The SAG Awards are always imposed as one of the most talked about annual fashion catwalks (and inspiring) and, this 2022 edition, could not be less. The celebrities who stepped on his photo call taught us the definitive guidelines to inspire the styles that will reign in the outfits of guests for the next season, which will kick off the months of weddings, baptisms and communions.

Choosing suitable outfits for each situation and age is an arduous task, but it is much easier if we take as a reference some of the outfits that we could see in the outfits that these celebrities wore to attend the gala. From Helen Mirren’s romantic pink dress and headband, through Lady Gaga’s absolute strapless bridal inspiration to Elle Fanning’s chic comfort or Cate Blanchett’s extreme elegance. Each of these women showed at the gala a differentiating personality capable of bathing the inspiration that will reign among the garments in our guest wardrobe. Here is just a selection of the outfits that have impacted us the most from this great cinema event… Take note!