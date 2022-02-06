the saga from Tomas Milian to Sylvester Stallone

Movie Cobra turns 35: history and curiosities of the film with Sylvester Stallone

Since its debut in 1982 the action series Rambo with Sylvester Stallone he marked an era and launched one of the most celebrated action icons of all time. The former green beret traumatized and haunted by memories of Vietnam, created by writer David Morrell, in his first appearance sets fire to a small town in Washington state after an encounter / confrontation with a zealous local sheriff who arrests and harasses Rambo without any reasons. Shortly after the novel was published in 1972, Columbia Pictures bought the rights to a film at the behest of producer Lawrence Turman for $ 75,000. Richard Brooks was originally assigned to direct. Brooks spent a year on the project researching it and writing an unfinished 115-page script that was to place more emphasis on the sheriff’s character and end up killing an unarmed Rambo. Brooks didn’t have an actor in mind for John Rambo, but he wanted Lee Marvin or Burt Lancaster to play the sheriff and Bette Davis a psychiatrist who looks after Rambo. However, Brooks wasn’t happy with the script and didn’t want to do the film when Columbia wanted to, and the project fell through.

The Rambo by Tomas Milian

A curiosity regarding Morrell’s book “Primo Sangue” sees the novel dated 1972 arrive in the hands of Tomas Milian who reads it avidly on a flight that was taking the Cuban-American actor from the United States to Rome. Falling in love with the story, Milian tries to convince Italian producers to make a film of it, with him in the role of John Rambo. He didn’t do anything about it, but he was allowed to use the nickname Rambo in his next cop, The executioner challenges the city of 1975. The film does not borrow elements from the novel, with Umberto Lenzi, director of cult such as Rome at gunpoint, The murderer and the cop And The band of the hunchback who claims to have been more influenced by Don Siegel’s detective films (Inspector Callaghan: the Scorpio case is yours!) than by Morell’s book. “The executioner challenges the city” landed in the United States first under the title Syndicate Sadists and later after the success of Stallone’s Rambo re-titled Rambo’s Revenge and in home videos as Final Payment.

The Rambo saga

After the great success of “Rambo”, whose screenplay had changed the tragic ending of the original novel in which the traumatized war veteran was killed, Stallone was able to shape his career as an action icon starting from the sequel. Rambo II – Revenge. In this first sequel the veteran, now detained following the events of the first film, will become the legendary war machine we have come to know when he is sent to Vietnam in search of prisoners of war that unfortunately for the American government Rambo will find and snatch from the clutches of the Soviets. In Rambo III John goes to Afghanistan to rescue his commanding officer Trautman held prisoner by the Soviets, but the support of the Mujahideen guerrillas will be crucial to carry out his mission in enemy territory. In the brutal John Rambor aka Rambo 5 the mission will consist in freeing some missionaries in Myanmar where the brutal Burmese military regime reigns. Rambo’s story will culminate in Rambo: Last Blood aka Rambo 6 in which the beloved celluloid war hero must face his past and brush up on his deadly combat skills for one final mission, which will lead him to face off against a ruthless Mexican drug cartel.

NOVELS

First Blood also published as Rambo 1 And Rambo – First Blood written by David Morrell first published in 1972

Rambo II: revenge by David Morrell, based on the film of the same name and released in 1985

Rambo III by David Morrell based on the film of the same name and released in 1988

TV SERIES

Rambo: The Force of Freedom – 1986 animated series based on the Rambo franchise. The series was adapted for television by story editor / chief screenwriter Michael Chain and also spawned a line of toys. Rambo: The Force of Freedom ran for 65 episodes and was produced by Ruby-Spears Enterprises. It premiered on April 14, 1986 as a five-part miniseries and was not renewed for a second season.

COMICS

Rambo Adventures – Based on the Rambo franchise. Released in 1986

Rambo III – Based on the Rambo III movie. Released in 1988

Rambo – Based on the Rambo franchise. Released in 1989

VIDEO GAMES

Rambo – Based on Rambo II – Revenge. Released in 1985 for ZX Spectrum, Amstrad CPC and Commodore 64

Rambo: First Blood Part II – Based on Rambo II – Revenge. Released in 1986 for Master System

Rambo – Based on Rambo II – Revenge. Released in 1987 for the NES

Rambo III – Based on Rambo III. Various games released in 1989 for Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Atari ST, Commodore 64, DOS, MSX, ZX Spectrum, Sega Mega Drive, Master System, Arcade

Rambo III – Based on Rambo III. Released in 1989 for arcades

Rambo – Based on Rambo II – Revenge and Rambo III. Released in 2008 for the Sega 2 player light gun game

Rambo: The Video Game – Based on Rambo, Rambo II – Revenge and Rambo III. Released in 2014 for Microsoft Windows, Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3

Rambo candidates

Recall that before Stallone in contention for the role of Rambo there were Al Pacinowhich he refused after his request for a crazier Rambo was denied; James Garner who turned down the role because as a Korean War veteran with two Purple Hearts medals he didn’t want to play a man who comes home from the war and starts fighting the police and at one point the studio wanted the ex Airborne Ranger Kris Kristofferson like Rambo after the success of Convoy – Asphalt trench (1978), with Gene Hackman as Sheriff Teasle, Lee Marvin as Colonel Trautman and Sam Peckinpah directing. Sydney Pollack considered making the film in late 1974 with Steve McQueen as Rambo and Burt Lancaster as the sheriff. Mike Nichols was initially interested in directing and wanted that Dustin Hoffman played the lead role, but Hoffman wasn’t interested as he thought the film was too violent. Chuck Norris revealed in an interview that Rambo creators at one point considered the possibility of him playing Rambo, as well as Terence Hill but he turned down the role for the same reason as Dustin Hoffman, too much violence. Other nominees for the role have included Jeff Bridges, Robert De Niro, Michael Douglas, Paul Newman, Nick Nolte, Ryan O’Neal and John Travolta.

Rambo American cultural icon

John Rambo is considered a cultural icon in the United States. The character influenced many action heroes and films of the 80s and 90s. John Rambo’s character has become an important part of pop culture and “Rambo”, a word that can function as a noun, adjective or verb, has become part of the English language. Perhaps more culturally crucial, Rambo is a word that can also be found in various dictionaries including the Cambridge Dictionary which carries the definition: “Someone who uses, or threatens to use, strong and violent methods against their enemies” and The Oxford English Dictionary, according to this source, Rambo is: “a veteran of the Vietnam war represented as macho, self-sufficient and bent on violent punishment.” It is also widely popular to use adjectives such as Ramboesque, Ramboid or Ramboism, to denote an ideological stance that resembles Rambo’s attitude and behavior. In the legal profession, a “Rambo attorney” is one who routinely engages in “all forms of contradictory excess, including personal attacks on other lawyers, hostility, crude and abusive behavior, rudeness and obstructive conduct” or embraces the “do not prisoners “. Rambo has become the quintessential representation of Reagan America. President Ronald Reagan referred to Rambo in public speeches to exemplify his political ideology and aggressive foreign policy. Towards the end of the hostage crisis in Beirut in 1985, President Reagan said in a press conference that: “Guys, after watching Rambo II – Revenge last night, I know what to do next time it happens.” Reagan often referred to Rambo II – Revenge as a model for his internal and foreign policies. For example, in his 1985 Labor Day speech, Reagan stated that he would clean up the federal tax system “in the spirit of Rambo.” The Rambo film series has also introduced and popularized the concept of “One Man Army” in the films, in which a protagonist is a well-trained individual who can defeat countless enemies on his own, see Chuck Norris in Rumbling of thunder (1984), Arnold Schwarzenegger in Commando (1986), Bruce Willis in Crystal trap (1988) and so on. John Rambo’s weapons have also become part of American pop culture. Weapons such as the M60 machine gun, bow and survival knife have become synonymous with the character.

Son of Rambow – Rambo’s son

Son of Rambow is a 2007 comedy written and directed by Garth Jennings and inspired by the film “Rambo”. “Son of Rambow” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2007. Set in a summer in the early days of Thatcher-like England, the film is a coming-of-age story about two schoolchildren played by Bill Milner and Will Poulter and their attempts to make a amateur film inspired by “Rambo”.

“Son of Rambow” is a project that Garth Jennings and Nick Goldsmith, collectively known as Hammer & Tongs, have been working on for a few years. Its development was halted when they were asked to make The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. The film was inspired by Jennings’ experiences as a child in the 1980s, when video equipment first became available to the public. The film was shot primarily in the English town of Berkhamsted and the nearby Ashridge Estate owned and operated by the National Trust for Places of Historic Interest or Natural Beauty Hertfordshire: with Ashlyns School and The Rex, a recently refurbished Art Deco cinema that had been abandoned between 1989 and 2004. The film includes a cameo from director Edgar Wright (Last Night in Soho) as a lab teacher. In addition, the minor role of Danny, a follower of Didier, a charming French exchange student, is played by Sam Kubrick-Finney, grandson of director Stanley Kubrick. The film includes excerpts from the film “Rambo” and has Sylvester Stallone’s stamp of approval.