The saga that Margot Robbie dreams of doing sometime in her life

Harry Potter became one of the most famous and millionaire franchises in the world. The successful sale of his books, the impressive box office receipts for each of his films, the creation of theme parks, plays and even a game show called ‘Harry Potter: The Hogwarts House Tournament’, presented by the famous actress Hellen Mirren on the HBO Max platform, can attest to this.

However, more than ten years have passed since the last Harry Potter film was released, but the loyalty of its fans is far from over.given that many have followed the prequel to ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and were excited to see the retrospective special ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts’, also broadcast on HBO Max.

Although millions of people worldwide have declared themselves fans of this saga, the truth is that the revelation of one of the most famous actresses of the moment has surprised all the ‘Potterheads’. This is Margot Robbie.the actress who will soon play the role of ‘Barbie’ in the next film in live action of the most famous doll in the world.

The actress has confessed on several occasions that she has been a fan of the Harry Potter story since her childhood. In an interview with Graham Norton, the interpreter of ‘Harley Quinn’ revealed some of the crazy things that she did when she was very young to try to recreate the adventures of the famous Hogwarts wizard.

“When it comes to Harry Potter I’m a terrible nerd”, he assured in the interview, while the production of the program showed a photograph that showed that he was telling the whole truth. In the image, you could see the actress, very young, reading one of the books in the saga with a tender smile. After seeing the photo, Margot Robbie told the whole story behind that image. “Do you know what is particularly pathetic about the photo? A couple things”, said the actress, and then began to list them one by one: “Number 1, it’s my birthday, so I chose to spend it. Number 2, I’m having tea. Number 3, I don’t need glasses, I lied to the ophthalmologist because he wanted to have glasses like Harry Potter’s”, he assured, while the attendees could not contain their laughter at Robbie’s occurrences.

In addition, a very curious fact is that the actress ended up married to a Harry Potter actor. Although it is not about Daniel Radcliffe, Ralph Fiennes or Tom Felton, the actress married a filmmaker named Tom Ackerley who in her youth was an extra in the third installment of the saga, ‘Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban’, directed by the Mexican Alfonso Cuarón. The actress herself confessed that, if her husband had told her before that he acted in Harry Potter, “we would have married long before”. In the interview, Robbie said that her husband “he was an extra, when he was a little kid he was one of the extras in Slytherin when Draco pushes some kids to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way.”