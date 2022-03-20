The Saga | Zendaya: the actress who fights against racism and stereotypes

Zendaya is currently a youth icon and has stood out not only for her great performances, but also for speaking out against racism and gender stereotypes in Hollywood. On different occasions she has criticized cyberbullying, discrimination, female stereotypes and has defended the LGBT+ community. The young woman began her career on the Disney Channel, on different occasions she has shown that she has a talent for dancing and singing. Later Zendaya managed to position herself in Hollywood as one of today’s favorite actresses, with her participation in the Spider-Man movies and in the Euphoria series she has gained more fame. In addition, she has taken part in action, drama and musical films, but her talent is not only based on acting, singing and dancing, as she is also the author of a book and collaborated in the design of the Tommy Hilfiger collection. Without a doubt, Zendaya is not only loved for her talent, but also for raising her voice to defend the rights of women, the LGBT community, and African Americans.

Against racism The actress shared in an interview for ‘Vogue’ magazine that if she becomes a filmmaker she will make films where the protagonists are always black women. Zendaya stressed that despite the fact that the African-American community has already gained ground in Hollywood, there is still a long way to go. “Art is a great catalyst for change. If I ever become a filmmaker, I know that the leads in my films will always be black women. I have to hurry up and figure out how to become a director. I am trying, I am learning every day,” she commented. The famous constantly chooses roles where the rights of African Americans are promoted and seeks to claim them. For example, in 2015 she appeared at the Oscars wearing dreadlocks. However, Zendaya was criticized by presenter Giuliana Radic, who declared that “with that look you must smell of marijuana.” Because of her position, the actress did not remain silent and a few hours later she defended herself through her social networks.

It should also be remembered that the young actress was harshly criticized and suffered discrimination for her role as MJ in Spider-Man, since fans considered that the character was not like the one in the comic.

Against female stereotypes Zendaya has also raised her voice against Photoshop and the distortion of the female body. Proof of this was in 2019 when she realized that a media outlet had edited her hips and torso. The famous showed her annoyance through her Instagram account and sentenced that the female body be sexualized with a disproportionate and unreal stylization.

He also defended Bella Thorne who was pressured by a hacker to upload nude photos to social media. “This is a reminder that you are strong, brave and beautiful. You are the light and I am super proud. I love you”.

Defend the LGBT+ community Earlier this year, Zendaya gave an interview for Vogue magazine and assured that feminism must include trans women.