the Sahara will be the new Libya- Corriere.it

from Francesco Battistini

Moscow’s gold. In mid-November, anonymous and silent, a Russian geologist lands at Bamako airport. Passport control makes it pass quickly, without too much formalities. There is already a Malian government car waiting for him to take him to the hotel. And the next day, a jeep with military escort to go to the gold mines. Man an emissary of Yevgeny Prigozmin, Putin’s cook, the former restaurateur from St. Petersburg who many years ago always kept a fixed table for the young Vladimir, then enriched himself by setting up the catering in the Kremlin and since 2014, founded the Wagner Group to prepare the most delicate missions, it grants mercenaries around the world.

The geologist received a specific assignment from the oligarch: fix, in nuggets, the price of the Tsar’s new military adventure. The mine inspection is just the beginning. And a few days are enough for a Tupolev to land in Mali, to disembark 50 soldiers of fortune, the vanguard of a thousand Wagnerians destined for the areas of Nara and Sikasso, on the Mauritanian and Burkinab borders: invited by the coup generals of Bamako to assist us in the war on jihadism, sent by Putin to plant the Russian flag in the Sahel.

From Mali for the worse. After Ukraine and Syria, Libya and Central Africa, Venezuela and Mozambique, the Moscow paramilitaries take their seats at an already crowded table. Where the men have always been cooked by the French, who in recent months have decided a slow disengagement from nine years of military mission. Where the Americans run one of the largest military bases in Africa. Where both the UN and the EU supervise – Italy also participates in the Takuba task force – for dab the terrorism of Al Qaeda and Isis that borders on Niger and Burkina Faso, as well as the separatism of Tuareg militias and tribal violence.

Where above all there is an agreement that Putin signed in October with the coup generals, who came to power two years ago: in exchange for Wagner’s instructors, four Mi-171 combat helicopters and thirty armored vehicles, the Kremlin will receive $ 220 million a year, the exploitation of gold fields and a place in the sun in a desert where he was absent until now. Paris has abandoned us and we have adjusted accordingly, the explanation of the Malian premier Choguer Maiga, one who in his youth studies in Soviet universities. an unacceptable enlargement – protest 16 Western countries, including Italy -, these mercenaries serve more to support the military junta than to fight terrorism.

V.A few days ago, Europe sanctioned Wagner, threatening to suspend all non-humanitarian aid in Bamako. But perhaps too late: We will continue to assist Mali, was the icy response of the Kremlin. A scenario already seen. since the annexation of Crimea eight years ago that Putin’s lansquenets appear almost everywhere. In Central Africa, half a thousand stand guard over President Touadra, controlling the diamond and platinum regions. In Venezuela, 400 have arrived in defense of oil wells and the Maduro regime.

The Wagnerians, inspired in the name by Hitler’s favorite musician and the Nazi sympathies of their field commander, retired Ukrainian colonel Dimitrij Utkin, are all soldiers from regular armies: and requested between 35 and 55 years, he pays an average of 4 thousand dollars a month and a training camp in Molkino, a few kilometers from the base of the Spetsnaz, the Russian special forces. Wagner also functions as a foreign legion and among the contractors sent to Mali there are Syrians, Chadians, Sudanese better used to fighting at these temperatures.

Like everywhere, the Wagnerians are ordered to be invisible: they often travel without uniform and on secret charters, they use false documents and encrypted telephones. Even at home, they do not officially exist: the journalists who write about them are eliminated; the NGO Memorial, which told them, has just been closed. If the mercenaries survive, they receive the highest Russian military honors. But if they die – two hundred in Syria, a hundred in Ukraine, dozens in Libya -, often nobody knows. The Bamako government would never admit their presence, not even for all the gold of Mali. Woody Allen said that every time Wagner rang, he wanted to invade Poland: now it’s Africa’s turn.