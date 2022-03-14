The salad Jennifer Aniston ate for 10 years to maintain her figure

Jennifer Aniston is recognized as one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in show business. She rose to fame for her participation in the cast of the successful series friends, broadcast between 1994 and 2004. Since then, his role as Rachel Green is still valid thanks to the fact that the program has been part of the platform catalog of streamingsuch as Netflix and HBO Max.

In fact, in 2021 the meeting of the popular cast of friends, which was broadcast by HBO, showing that, despite the years, it remains one of the most successful programs on American television. Along the same lines, according to Internet users, time has not “hit” either Jennifer Aniston, who still captivates her fans with her beauty and personality.

Precisely, the “eternal youth” of Jennifer Aniston has led her followers to wonder how she managed to stay so healthy and with an image that is not affected by the years. One of her secrets, as it has gone viral on TikTok, is the salad that the actress ate every day for 10 years.

In a 2010 interview with Los Angeles Times, actress Courteney Cox, who played Monica Geller in friends, shared one of her favorite rituals while working on the series: “Jennifer, Lisa (Kudrow) and I had lunch together every day for 10 years. And we always had the same thing: a Cobb salad. But it wasn’t really a Cobb salad. It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer manipulated with turkey bacon and chickpeas and I don’t know what. She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it had better be a good salad, right?

How to prepare the salad?

According to the portal straight to the palate, One way to prepare the Cobb Salad is with the following ingredients:

Chicken breast

Bacon

Avocado

Romaine lettuce

quail egg

Roquefort cheese or other blue cheese

Cherry tomato

extra virgin olive oil

Sherry vinager

Dijon mustard

Salt

ground black pepper

chives

However, Jennifer Aniston’s version had some modifications. As quoted in the newspaper Independent, the actress altered the Cobb salad with bulgur (a food made from wheat), onion, parsley, mint, chopped pistachios, cucumber, chickpea and feta (classic Greek cheese, based on curd).

TikTok content creator @themodernnonna shared how to prepare the famous recipe and it went viral, earning over a million views.

Jennifer Aniston’s diet

Contrary to what some people might believe, Jennifer Aniston does not base her diet exclusively on vegetables, but rather practices eating habits that aim for balanced nutrition.

In an interview with the magazine she in 2016, Aniston said that when she wakes up, she drinks warm water with lemon and then a smoothie or avocado with egg as a source of protein. For lunch, the actress prefers a salad rich in protein and vegetables, as well as a similar dish for dinner.

The 53-year-old actress has also shared some tips for preserve healthy skin: consume probiotics, use a good moisturizer, avoid consuming sugar and junk food, dedicate time to exercise and allocate adequate time to rest.

Likewise, through her Instagram profile, where she has more than 39.9 million followers, Jennifer Aniston usually shares photos and videos in which she shows some details of her routine, such as stretching and mobility exercises to maintain good health. physical.