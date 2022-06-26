The salad that Jennifer Aniston did eat in Friends

At 53, Jennifer Aniston shows off an incredible figure and radiant skinand. She has revealed some secrets that help her stay fabulous. One of them is the salad that she ate every day for lunch while she was filming the iconic series ‘Friends’. Although it was said that this dish included quinoa, zucchini, red onion, a pot of cooked chickpeas, parsley, mint, pistachios, feta cheese, dressing with olive oil, a squeeze of lemon, salt and pepper, the The artist has denied those ingredients and offered the complete recipe for that salad that helped her stay regal for all the years she recorded the series.



Jennifer Aniston/Agency

In 2010, the story of the ‘Rachel Green’ interpreter’s salad began to be filmed, when series co-star Courteney Cox commented in an interview that Aniston ate the same Cobb salad every day and that convinced part of the cast of the series to consume it. Monica’s interpreter said that Jennifer’s salad could be adjusted and vegetables added or subtracted. “She fixed it up with turkey bacon, garbanzo beans, and every topping she could think of,” Cox said.

However, Jennifer Aniston has just denied the rumor of her famous salad, of which even tutorials have been created on TikTok and on YouTube. The actress came out to deny that she ate this dish and, in her place, she revealed the ingredients of her famous ‘Jennifer Aniston Salad’. “Sorry, I feel like I’m letting everyone down, but that’s not my salad. It looks delicious, but it’s not the salad I ate on Friends.”. She would never have that many chickpeas in a salad, to be honest. It’s not good for the digestive tract,” the artist said in an interview for ‘Shape’ magazine.

The salad that Jennifer Aniston ate was “totally different” from the one that has been viralized on social networks. The ingredients are: grated lettuce, chicken, egg whites, a couple of chickpeas, bacon and a vinaigrette. Sometimes the actress added pecorino cheese that she bought at a nearby restaurant. It is a delicious and perfect salad for a quick, comfortable, nutritious and easy lunch while filming a project such as, in this case, the ‘Friends’ series.



Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in ‘Friends’

With this salad or without it, The truth is that the actress looks great as if almost 20 years had not passed since the premiere of ‘Friends’. Brad Pitt’s ex not only takes care of her diet but also her exercise routine to stay in shape. In addition, he has now founded his beauty firm ‘LolaVie’ with organic hair care products, which help maintain the mane of ‘Rachel Green’, which continues to be a benchmark. Jennifer Aniston does not skimp on her physical care and for that she is already in tune with the summer months, with a new haircut done by the hairdresser Chris McMillan who posted a photo with the actress’s new look on his instagram. Her stylist left her characteristic waves, very silvery, she kept her length medium and with long layers, with the aim that she can comb her hair on her own and without many complications.