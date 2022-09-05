Entertainment

the salad with which she lost 13 kilos to play Rachel from “Friends”

She is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood and her healthy lifestyle has gone viral on more than one occasion. Jennifer Aniston has known how to take care of her body since she was very young and an example of this is the salad that she ate during her interpretation of “Rachel” in “Friends”.

The actress rose to fame thanks to her leading role in the acclaimed comedy seriesHowever, having the eyes of the whole world on you is not easy, since everyone is attentive to every detail and changes that celebrities go through.

Therefore, it was essential to maintain a good figure and health to continue to be successful as the protagonist of “Friends”, that is how The actress got an excellent recipe that kept her at the ideal weight without neglecting her health.

This is a salad that not only helped Aniston lose 13 kilosbut it helped her maintain the nutrients and energy she needed to meet all of her day-to-day commitments.

The celebrity was so fond of this recipe that she even made Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow They will also start eating it.


This is Jennifer Aniston’s salad

To prepare the salad, the actress added a cup of bulgur with two of water to cookplus finely chopped red onion, parsley, a bit of mint, chickpeas, cucumbers, and a bit of feta cheese.

This mix is ​​clearly not a traditional saladsince it not only has the vegetables that fill us with vitamins and a lot of energy, but it also has the best quality macronutrients included.


In this way, far from making a restrictive diet, Aniston focused on finding her food from the best source and so that nothing would be lacking for his body.

One of the most positive points in this type of salad is that they are ideal for quenchingwhich prevents falling into unhealthy temptations.

