the salaries of DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence are arguing

Despite having a very similar role in the Netflix movie, the earnings of the two actors were very different

Don’t look up is the movie of the moment on Netflix. For days it has been the most viewed film on the streaming platform, which brings together dozens and dozens of international productions. There was no lack of controversy: at the center of the storm the earnings of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, the protagonists of the feature film. Although the two Hollywood stars have a similar role, that of two astronomers, their salaries have been very different.

Jennifer Lawrence earned a lot less than her older colleague. To shoot Don’t Look Up Leonardo DiCaprio ripped a check from 30 million dollars. The actress born in 1990, on the other hand, received only 25 million. A difference of five million that proves once again how much less paid women in Hollywood are than male performers.

Jennifer Lawrence’s reaction

In an interview with Vanity Fair Jennifer Lawrence explained that the margin between salaries is mainly due to the popularity of Leonardo DiCaprio, much more famous than the Hunger Games star:

“Leo brings more earnings than me. I’m extremely lucky and happy with my arrangement, but in other situations, what I’ve seen – and I’m sure other women in the movie business have seen it too – is that it is extremely inconvenient to ask for more money and equal pay. If you question something that seems unequal, they come up with the excuse that it’s not about gender inequality, but they never tell you what exactly it is “

Despite the lower salary, Jennifer Lawrence asked that her name appear before Leonardo DiCaprio’s in the credits. A request that the Titanic star has accepted without reservation, making Lawrence happy.

Recent research by economist John Heywood revealed that Hollywood actresses earn on average 1 million dollars fewer on a project basis than their male counterparts when playing similar roles. In 2021, the highest paid actor in Hollywood was Daniel Craig, followed by Will Smith and Dwayne Johnson.

The plot of Don’t look up

A pair of astronomers – interpreted precisely by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence – he realizes the existence of a meteorite on a collision course with the Earth. The two scientists try to warn everyone on Earth that the meteor will destroy the planet in six months.

The cast of Don’t look up also includes: Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande. Critics praised all the actors and in particular Leonardo DiCaprio’s performance.