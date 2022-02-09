the salary is too high, Barcelona renounces Kessie

The Ivorian midfielder, expiring in June with Milan, has a salary beyond the reach of the Catalan coffers

Franck Kessie he is one of the most courted midfielders on the world market. Contract expiring with Milan the next June 30thhas sparked the interest of those who would like to take home an element capable of making a difference on a free transfer but the team that seemed to be in pole position to sign it, the Barcelona, she would withdraw from the fight for the Ivorian. This was reported by the Catalan newspaper Sport, which claims that theengagement is considered too expensive come on blaugrana.

The economic problems of Barça had led the club of President Laporta to try to register the player without having to buy him but the fact that the salary cap exists within the club, has extinguished the Catalan enthusiasm. The Barcelona managers, according to Sport reports, have learned that Kessie has rejected a proposal of five million net per season. A figure that is no longer sustainable due to the changed economic situation of the club. There would therefore be more room for maneuver for the other contenders, including various Premier League clubs and Juventus.