The salary of the new NYC mayor could be in bitcoin

And so that of Francis Suarez, major of Miami: a sense that something is changing

The New York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams said he wanted to be paid, for his first three salaries, in bitcoin. The move has one purpose: to prove that the Big Apple is a place where the cryptocurrency industry is welcome. Yet, as overseas point out, the tweet launched last week seems more of a goliardic message than anything else, given the doubts about the real feasibility that Adams will actually be paid in bitcoin. Is the city’s payroll set up for this? How will we deal with the fluctuating price of digital currency? Whether or not this happens, the mayor has sent a clear message on the interest in the matter and on the fact that, sooner or later, coins will actually be able to take hold in the public sector as well.

Moreover, Adams is not the first mayor to come up with such an endorsement to bitcoin. Previously, Miami ‘major’ Francis Suarez had tweeted about the possibility of getting his salary paid in cryptocurrency. As CNBC points out, both mayors are trying to make their cities the center of the decentralized currency space. Adams has promised to look into what’s slowing cryptocurrency investments in New York, and Suarez has provided support for a project called MiamiCoin, which allows people to invest in cryptocurrencies in city businesses. Suarez himself said he hopes the city’s payroll and taxes will one day fully support the coins.

Culturally speaking, Miami has an advantage: Blockchain.com moved its U.S. operations from New York to Miami earlier this year, and the president of El Salvador announced that the country would adopt Bitcoin as its official currency in one. conference right in Miami. As with any political promise, actions speak much more than words. There is a possibility that Adams will be paid in dollars and then convert the amounts into cryptocurrency, which would be much simpler, but there is a hint of a big shift in the way some leaders think about the future of money.