the salary that Cristiano Ronaldo pays him is mind-blowing!

Georgina’s fairy tale life

Georgina’s destiny took a beautiful turn when she crossed paths with Cristiano Ronaldo. The latter, before he meets the young woman, is single. His private life is much talked about in the newspapers. While some are convinced that he is homosexual (he offers the services of a surrogate mother to be the father of his two twins), he denies the rumors in his own way: by appearing with the magnificent model. If they start seeing each other in 2016, their relationship does not become official until the following year.

Georgina Rodriguez: When the two lovers make it official, the footballer already has three children. He became a father for the first time on June 17, 2010 with the birth of Cristiano Junior. He would also have paid 12 million euros the mother of the latter, in order to have sole custody. The name of the child’s mother never came out in the media. Seven years later, in July 2017, he unveiled a photo of his two new children, twins called Eva and Matéo, born to a surrogate mother.

Together with Georgina, he expands the family only a few weeks later. In November 2017, she gave birth to Alana. Today, the model is pregnant again. In the documentary dedicated to her on Netflix, she indicates how much she loves the life she leads: “ I went from selling luxury items to wearing them on the red carpet. I have millions of followers and I am the wife of the most followed man in the world“.

Georgina Rodriguez salary

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the highest paid footballers in the world. But his incredible fortune does not only come from football. As his partner says so well, he is the most followed man on Instagram. But it’s good business for him. He actually charges sponsored posts a million dollars. This places him at the top of the most expensive personalities, ahead of Selena Gomez or Kylie Jenner, also massively followed on the social network. We should not forget either his numerous advertising contracts which allow him to be one of the most powerful and rich men in the world.

But Georgina is not to be pitied, far from it. She is also an influencer followed by millions of people. She can count on her partnerships and sponsored posts to earn a living.

However, in order for her to take care of the children (since she has more free time than her companion), Cristiano Ronaldo pays her a kind of salary every year.

100,000 euros per month!

This is the astronomical sum that the footballer would pay him, according to the Catalan newspaper El Nacional. How to justify this sum? It must serve Georgina for her children, so that they have everything they need on a daily basis. As she is expecting two more children, we can expect an increase in the coming days. That’s how the couple would work and if they’ve found that waiting ground and it works, why not after all.

Georgina Rodriguez: The two lovers still seem to be spinning the perfect love, so much so that they should soon get married. In any case, this is what a source close to the player says: “ Cristiano has found his ideal partner in Georgina and he proposed to her, although they have not yet revealed the date of the ceremony “. In the Netflix documentary, Cristiano Ronaldo also mentioned this future marriage: “ It could be in a year, or it could be in six months or in a month. I’m 1000% sure it will happen “.

We already imagine an extravagant wedding that costs millions. And as many likes on Instagram, a social network where the player is an all-category record holder who only leaves crumbs for others.



