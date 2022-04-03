The salary that Rüdiger asks Barça to sign this v…

Following advances for the signings of Franck Kessié and Andreas Christensen, the next objective of FC Barcelona at zero cost is the incorporation of Antonio Rüdiger. The representatives of the entity have already met with the German’s agent, but the claims could not be within the reach of the Barça team given the economic moment they are going through.

In total, Rüdiger has demanded a salary of seven million euros per season, in addition to a signing bonus when arriving as a free agent. Although the defender is one of Xavi Hernández’s favorites due to his career and his brilliance in the air, his salary expectations would be very far from the financial reality of Barçawhich could disrupt the operation.

However, the club plans to hold new meetings with the player’s agent in search of greater flexibility in monetary terms, while Barcelona would try to convince him with the sports project. Everything indicates that Rüdiger will end up leaving Chelseawhich is mired in an institutional crisis, punctuated by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

His representative has already offered him to other teams such as Real Madrid, Juventus or Bayern Munich, but none has presented an offer according to their claims. Meanwhile, Barça remains attentive, with the possibility that the German shows a greater willingness to negotiate and sign a long-term bet such as the one offered from Barcelona.

Other objectives of the Barça in the market

Also on Joan Laporta’s agenda are the signings of César Azpilicueta and Noussair Mazraoui. Adding a central defender, the club could face the departure of Clément Lenglet waiting for what may happen with Ronald Araújo, whose renewal looks more profitable than the signing of Rüdigertaking into account the lower costs and the youth of the Uruguayan.