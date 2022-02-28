the sale and rental of costumes are already working in full

Regarding this last topic, among the most popular searches on Google, is the costume of The Squid Game, the South Korean series produced by Netflix and which was viewed more than 111 million times in less than a month and one of the largest inspirations for this edition of the Costume Party. There are two options to represent the characters in the strip: on the one hand, there is the costume of the guardians, with a pink jumpsuit, with a mask with a round, triangular or square icon; and another option is to dress in the aquamarine jacket of the players, who are tortured and even killed in extreme games.

FDD2022 Paraná Costume Party 1.jpg Photo: UNO/Mateo Oviedo

Another of the most popular searches is the Cruella De Vil costume, a Disney success that resurfaced again for the interpretation of Emma Stone, in the story that tells the childhood of the clothing designer obsessed with the skin of Dalmatian dogs. Also, the costume is interesting because of the special ingredient that Cruella is a villain. One of the solutions is to buy the black and white bicolor wig and search for basic clothes to complete the look.

The latest movie of the Marvel hero, Spiderman – No Way Home, is another great booster for the costume of the popular superhero whose outfit is one of the most sought after.

Finally, Harley Quinn, the DC Comics villain who came to the big screen played by Margot Robbie, continues to be one of the main options for women when it comes to dressing up. Since her appearance in the movie Suicide Squad (2016), women have resorted to white makeup, a light blue and pink wig and a baseball bat to attend parties.

ONE He spoke with costume sales and rental houses about the queries and preferences of Paraná residents in view of the costumes they will wear for this edition of the Costume Party, which is taking place again after two years of forced stoppage due to the pandemic.

Claudia from the rental shop your costume, pointed out that there was a decrease in reservations compared to 2019. “In any case, I have a fixed clientele of people who go to the VIP sector, which never fails me. I also received several inquiries and made some reservations for new clients, but it went down a bit compared to previous years.”

FDD2022 Paraná Costume Party.jpg Photo: UNO/Mateo Oviedo

Asked about the rental prices, she pointed out that -depending on the complexity of the suit- the rent starts from $1,500 and up.

He also stressed that “this year people ask for simpler, lighter suits, since unlike other editions this time it is done in summer, that’s why they wear the most comfortable”, and although he clarified that there are no specific requests, yes Superhero costumes are highly sought after.

For her part, Elizabeth, The Pinata Cotillion, highlighted: “There is a lot of movement, but every year it happens that there is a boom in the last week before the party. Many leave the costume for the last minute.

Regarding the age range of the clientele, he explained that “the majority are young people, between 18 and 20-something. They look a lot for accessories to finish shaping a costume, for example if they have military pants, they come looking for caps and fantasy bullet cartridge belts”.

FDD2022 Paraná Costume Party 2.jpg Photo: UNO/Mateo Oviedo

On the other hand, he stressed that they are finalizing details for the opening of a specific costume store that is about to open this week, located in the cut Venezuela almost Chile. “We decided to give more specific attention to people looking for costumes for the party. Here we have the type of costume already finished. Many consult for the costumes of The Squid Game, which is unisex. And women are looking for little angel and little devil costumes a lot, ”she indicated.

As for the prices of ready-to-wear suits, he indicated that they start at 2,500 pesos and upwards. And he announced that for the days before the Costume Party, they are preparing a small event on the cut Venezuela, with bars, DJ, artistic makeup and more.

FDD2022 Paraná Costume Party 5.jpg Photo: UNO/Mateo Oviedo

The 2022 edition

After two years suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the traditional Paraná Costume Party It will be held on March 12, at the North Access of Paraná and the organization has adapted to the new normality to speed up ticket sales.

The presence of 50,000 people is expected, who will vibrate to the rhythm of different styles. Already beating the mega-event, the organizers confirmed the presence of the artists: Duki, Bizarrap and DJ Fer Palacio will perform on the Main Stage; while in the electronic space the British DJ Steve Lawler, Manu Desrets, B2B and Londonground will play. On another stage of the party, the most cachengue, John C, Big Apple, Papi Champ and Falke will perform; and for the VIP they will pass La Konga and Hernán and The Champions League.

As in the last edition, the only way to enter the event and consume inside the venue will be the cashless system, which consists of charging an amount through the web.