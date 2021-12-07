the sale hypothesis is back (with Vialli as president) – Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The club’s accounts are sound and place it in a seemingly safe bubble. But how long will it resist the group’s overall crisis? Then the negotiating power with potential buyers will increase: three subjects are in the running, one American with Vialli, one from Qatar, one more secluded with an Italian consortium led by Costacurta

What are Sampdoria risks after the arrest of Massimo Ferrero on 6 December in Milan? Apparently nothing, because – as the same club pointed out in the statement announcing the resignation of Ferrero as president to better protect the interests of the other activities in which he operates and also isolate any speculation of incidence with respect to UC Sampdoria and to the world of football – the events for which Ferrero was arrested they are completely independent from the management and ownership of the UC Sampdoria company. Now the daily and ordinary management is entrusted to the operations manager Alberto Bosco, pending the calling of an extraordinary board of directors.

The cross default risk Sampdoria out of problems then? For sure, the club has balance sheets in profit (thanks to capital gains in the sale of players) and is placed in the healthiest branch of the group

. However, problems may sooner or later emerge: the risk of a cross default, that is a sort of group contagion, would become more and more concrete if the bankruptcy applications were not contained, that is, if Ferrero did not find the money to plug the holes in the assets and repay a crowd of suppliers, banks and professionals. The football club remains in a kind of bubble, but unthinkable that the branch can hold up for a long time if the rest of the plant catches fire. The real question then: how high are the flames?

The least easy selling There could then be a repercussion on the bargaining power in the sale of the club. In recent days Ferrero had repeated his willingness to sell Sampdoria and had also made a price for the first time: 170 million, which must be removed for at least 80 of debts. How will the scenario change, if it does, now? The situation remains slippery. There are three realities in the running: the investment fund York Capital which is headed by James Dinan (personal wealth 1.9 billion US dollars), American tycoon already very close to the purchase of Sampdoria in the summer of 2019, in tandem with partner Alex Knaster, current owner of Pisa football. He had acted with them Gianluca Vialli, who could become the club president. The other unknown subject: we are talking about a Qatari investment fund or another US fund. A third competitor runs very far away, perhaps an Italian consortium led by the former footballer and now Sky commentator, Billy Costacurta. Whoever is the winner of the race, however, it is clear that the sale cannot fail to intersect with Ferrero’s legal proceedings. Which for this time, apparently, really decided to leave Sampdoria. what the Sampdoria fans are hoping for in these hours. Perhaps not surprised, certainly worried.

How Ferrero took Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero takes over Sampdoria in June 2014, when Edoardo Garrone sells it to him for zero euros. Garrone first eliminates 23 million exposures with the banks and then provides Ferrero with a treasury of 65 million. The new management leads Sampdoria to rebalance the accounts. The financial statements as at 31 December 2016 closed with a profit for the first time: +3 million. They follow the +9 million in 2017 and +12 million in 2018. The merit of the rich capital gains: 28 million for Schick at Roma, 27 for Torreira at Arsenal, 17 for Muriel at Sevilla. Ferrero doesn’t put any money, it focuses entirely on football players’ trading, infrastructural investments are also planned for the Bogliasco training center and the Academy residence. In 2019 the club manages to realize rich capital gains (49 million) but the exercise with a loss of 13 million. As of 31 December 2020, thanks to the pandemic, another red: -15 million. The fund receives oxygen thanks to state-guaranteed loans: 30 million plus another 16 obtained after December 31, 2020. Sampdoria walks, although laboriously on its legs. Ferrero’s other businesses go haywire. If this keeps the club out of trouble we will see soon.