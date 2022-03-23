The sale of induction cooker modules returns in Cuba

Photo: Cuba Find out

Text: Cuba News 360 Newsroom

With a price of 3,343 pesos, the induction cooker modules will be sold, which also includes a coffee maker, two saucepans and a frying pan; This was reported by sources from the state-owned company Camilo Cienfuegos Electronic Industry, in Havana, an entity that has resumed the assembly of this equipment.

This factory must produce 10,000 pieces of equipment each month, which will be marketed first in the east of the country. But in the initial stage of the program, citizens in conditions of economic and social vulnerability will benefit, to whom the damaged equipment will be replaced or a new one will be delivered, according to MINCIN directors.

These people must now pay the price that amounts to more than 3,000 pesos, six times higher than what they had previously, of just over 500 pesos. The population will be able to resort to the credit granted by the MINCIN to consumers for the purchase of household items and personal effects, with equally disproportionate interest rates of 2.5%.

The official response to its price is that it responds to the provisions of the so-called “Ordering Task” and to the rise in the cost of parts for assembly, “because most are acquired on the international market, through expensive import operations. ”, declare the leaders.

Manuel Noda, deputy director of the company, points out that it is in the interest of the factory to lower the total amount and for this they install solar panels and recycle sections used in broken equipment. Similarly, he highlights that “the plastic components of these kitchens are made in the same facility.”

Everything indicates that a greater production of kitchens will be guaranteed, so that the sale of these could soon be extended to the rest of the provinces.