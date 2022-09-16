The sale of the natural product Curmeric began in pharmacy › Cuba › Granma

Granma.- After its inclusion this year in the basic list of natural products in Cuba, Curmeric began to be marketed freely, this week, in pharmacies in the eastern province of Granma, as a prelude to the sale that will gradually be extended to the rest from the country.

Science doctor Tania Valdés González, project leader and head of the Theragnostic Laboratory, established between the Calixto García hospital and the Center for Technological Applications and Nuclear Development, told the press that, with a price of ten pesos, the product is Available in the formulation of nasal drops, for the use of acute respiratory diseases, of viral or bacterial origin.

This new medical proposal, he stated, contains extracts of curcuma longa; and laboratory and clinical studies have shown it to be safe, as well as having anti-coronavirus and anti-bacterial activity for conditions of the respiratory system.

The also professor at the University of Havana pointed out that the province of Granma was selected for the launch of Curmeric, due to its relevant impact during health intervention studies with the three formulations of the product (mouthwash, nasal drops and oral solution), and subsequent large-scale manufacturing.