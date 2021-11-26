The sale of the Nuova: company and trade union documents

SASSARI. The GEDI Group announces that it has signed an agreement for the sale of the publication La Nuova Sardegna to the publishing group SAE SpA. The operation follows the sale of four GEDI publications to SAE itself in October 2020. Thanks to DBInformation, which since 2016 managed the magazine with professionalism and competence, GEDI believes that New Sardinia can now open a new page in its history, building its future on solid foundations. The A. Manzoni & C. concessionaire will continue to generate advertising sales for the magazine. (The Gedi group)

* * * The Sae Group – Sapere Aude Editori – announces that it has reached an agreement with the Gedi Group for the acquisition of the newspaper La Nuova Sardegna. The parties met yesterday in Turin to sign the preliminary purchase contract which will be finalized over the next few months.

The Sae Group, which in October 2020 also acquired the publications of Il Tirreno, Gazzetta di Modena, Gazzetta di Reggio and Nuova Ferrara from Gedi, thus intends to continue its editorial strategy of investment in authoritative and historic local newspapers, in firm belief that daily local publishing, both paper and digital, and the professional and human heritage it brings with it, are the fundamental prerequisite for a “back to the future” for the entire information system of our country.(The Sae Group)

* * * The Editorial Committee, having received the communication of the stipulation of the preliminary sale agreement of Nuova Sardegna, which will pass from the Gedi group to the Sae spa group, already editor of other newspapers, will be active and involved in such a delicate moment for the important history of the Sardinian newspaper and publishing industry, of which La Nuova has been a point of reference and a model of autonomy for 130 years.

The very brief communication received from Gedi requires immediate clarification. Therefore, the Editorial Committee requests a rapid and exhaustive communication with all the protagonists of this editorial operation in order to be able to express an opinion on the matter.

In the meantime, the Editorial Committee reminds interested parties that the purchase of the New Sardinia involves a heavy responsibility towards the Sardinian public opinion, of which the newspaper has always been an essential point of reference.

This is why the attention of the Editorial Committee, supported and supported by the National Federation of the Italian Press and the Sardinian Press Association, will be urgent and punctual, as well as on the dutiful respect of the employment contract, also on the future editorial project, so that it is of high quality and adequate to the challenges that the world of information has to face in recent years, so as to continue to guarantee the Sardinians autonomy and the right to information. (The Editorial Committee)

* * * The National Press Federation and the Sardinian Press Association, having heard the news of the passage of the newspaper La Nuova Sardegna from the Gedi group to the Sae group, will be alongside the editorial committee in all stages of finalizing the sale of the newspaper and in subsequent ones. The Union of Journalists respects the freedom of enterprise and asks equally respect for essential goods such as freedom, pluralism and completeness of information and the protection of employment.

An overall assessment of the purchase of the Nuova Sardegna can only be made after the definition of the corporate structure that takes over from Gedi and the detailed illustration of its projects for the consolidation and relaunch of a precious publication for the Sardinian public opinion. and for the cultural and political identity of the island. (Fnsi and Assostampa sarda)