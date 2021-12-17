The Salernitana towards salvation: compact Serie A, FIGC ready to waive. What happens, when there is the decision | First page

Serie A sides closely with Salernitana, which runs towards unexpected salvation. Together, locked up in the luxurious Westin Palace, in the center of Milan, the clubs have tried to limit the damage to image and credibility that risks overwhelming the championship, in the event of exclusion of the Campania club during the current season (with consequent changes in ranking and calendar). As? Complying with the request of the Trustee in charge of selling Salernitana to obtain a derogation from the times initially established for the sale of the club (31 December). In short, allowing the grenades to end the sporting season.

The issue is delicate, the presidents are nervous. Lotito, who managed the Salernitana (albeit formally, the owners were the son and brother-in-law) up to the entrance of the Trust, at the end of the meeting he snorts at the sun that arrives precisely on the eyes and escapes the questions: “What do I think of the banner appeared in Salerno ‘free Salernitana from these people’? Ask whoever governs Salernitana, certainly not me “. The Lazio president is keen to underline his detachment from the grenade club: “Am I worried? I am now out, I am independent, I have no power“.

The number one of the League, Paolo Dal Pino, clarifies what emerged from the assembly: “The clubs have expressed a request for an extension until the end of the season with conditions, to be defined immediately, in order to finish the season”. Why did they do it? “They love sport, I think this is enough and further”.

Through the masks you can breathe an atmosphere of tension. At the end of the vote, shortly after 3 pm, Maurizio Arrivabene, in Milan to represent Juventus, ran away quickly, as did Paolo Scaroni (Milan). The other presidents stop at the Westin for an extra half hour, eat something, talk to each other. Paolo Bertoli arrives, the representative of the Trust that manages Salernitana. He wants to speak, says he feels indebted to the grenade fans, thanks the other clubs for the vote expressed in the assembly. He explains that he has not put price constraints on potential buyers but only on financial strength: “Imagine what a mess we would make if we had to sell to someone who goes bankrupt the next day. Team and fans have the right to have a property that has the necessary means”.

After lunch, Alessandro Antonello (CEO of Inter) and Aurelio De Laurentiis (Napoli) run away, Urbano Cairo (Turin) explains what led the presidents to ask for time for the Trust: “I think finishing the championship with 19 teams is not a good thing, I think it’s better to go on like this. It’s also not an easy time to find buyers. It may take us a little more time, I think that’s right. “

Now the ball goes to the Federal Council, which will meet on Tuesday 21 December. Lotito, Marotta and Dal Pino will participate for the League. La feeling is that, barring last-minute surprises, the Federation is ready to grant the exemption requested by Serie A. How? Not with an extension of the current trust, but with a new trust that has mandatory conditions on the sale of the company (times and methods), also to avoid a possible re-entry of the old property in the event of relegation to B.