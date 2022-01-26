The sales of goods and the provision of services by non-residents in Italy – Fiscal Focus

Starting from January 1, 2010, article 17, paragraph 2, of Presidential Decree 633/1972 establishes that the obligations for the fulfillment of VAT resulting from the sale of goods, and the provision of services, carried out in Italy by non-resident subjects, in towards subjects established on the national territory, they are fulfilled by the transferees, or by the clients.

Although more than a decade has passed since the modification introduced by the legislative decree 11 February 2010, n. 18 relating to “Implementation of Directives 2008/8 / EC, 2008/9 / EC and 2008/117 / EC which amend Directive 2006/112 / EC as regards the place of supply of services, the reimbursement of value added tax to subjects tax liabilities established in another Member State, as well as the common VAT system to combat tax fraud related to intra-community transactions “, Italian operators often receive the invoices in question, issued by non-resident individuals identified in Italy, with a charge of value added tax: these invoices are to be considered irregular.

From the provisions of paragraph 2 of article 17 it unequivocally emerges that the sales of goods carried out in Italy by a subject who is not established in the national territory, towards a subject who is, instead, fall within the scope of the mechanism for applying the reverse charge. , that is to say that the person established in Italy is required to fulfill the obligations of the tax payer.

The payment of VAT varies according to whether the transferor, or the provider, is a Community or non-EU subject.

In the first case it takes place through the integration of the invoice and the relative double annotation. In the other hypothesis, therefore if it were a subject established outside the EU borders, we proceed with the issue of a self-invoice.

The methods described for paying the tax by the person who, pursuant to article 17, paragraph 2, is qualified as a tax payer, regardless of the fact that the transferor is identified in Italy (resolution no.89 / E, 25 August 2010).

The Revenue Agency has clarified that the 2010 reform in transposition of the aforementioned EU directives represents a “Radical change [che] implies – for the sales of goods and the provision of services carried out by a non-resident subject towards a taxable subject established in the territory of the State – that the latter always assumes the status of tax payer, to be paid by applying the mechanism of the reverse charge. This also in the event that the non-resident is identified in the territory of the State or has a tax representative there “ (circular no. 14 / E, 18 March 2010).

There is no obligation to issue an electronic invoice for assignors, or for lenders, even if directly identified in Italy. With respect to the documents received, the national subject must proceed with the presentation of the communication of cross-border transactions (so-called esterometer). We remind you that the obligation of presentation is foreseen for the operations carried out until next June 30th.

The irregularity of the invoice puts the transferee on the problem of the penalties that become applicable and the possibility or not of exercising the right to deduct on the basis of an irregular document.

The Revenue Agency intervened on the matter with the response to the ruling no. 501 of 22 July 2021.

With this stop of practice, the Treasury reiterated that if in the case we are dealing with the tax payer is the Italian VAT taxable person, the document issued by the foreign person with VAT charge is to be considered irrelevant and the issue must be requested. a correct document with the VAT number of the foreign supplier.

The Agency certifies that the right to deduct VAT is reserved if the transferee pays the tax in the ordinary way, i.e. by registering the irregular invoice.

With regard to the sanctioning aspect, the ruling specifies that the sanction referred to in Article 6, paragraph 9-bis 1, of Legislative Decree 471/1997 is applicable to the transferee, or to the client, in place of the application of that in proportion to the tax, the fixed one between 250 euros and 10,000 euros, which can be defined by means of the institution of the active repentance referred to in article 13 of Legislative Decree 472/1997. The transferor, or the lender, is jointly and severally liable for the penalty amount.

Finally, it is appropriate to specify that the ordinary sanction is imposed “when the application of the tax in the ordinary way rather than through the reverse charge has been determined by an intent to evade or fraud of which it is proven that the transferee or principal was aware. “