the sales show who has suffered the most from the semiconductor crisis – Nerd4.life

We have recently had the opportunity to see the sales figures for Nintendo Switch, both at the hardware and at the software level, which followed those of Sony PlayStation. This allows us to make a comparison “PS5 vs Switch” in 2021 and understand who has suffered the most from the semiconductor crisis.

There answer it’s simple: PS5. As indicated by Daniel Ahmad“One of the points to note is that although all console makers have suffered from the global semiconductor crisis, Nintendo has suffered the least impact. It was able to ship 23.67 million Switches in 2021. , compared to the 12.8 million PS5 “distributed by Sony.

This is a very important result for the company, which in any case has sold compared to the same period last year. Ahmad explains however that – although sales have been lower – the OLED model has helped to increase the average selling price of Nintendo products and consequently increased hardware segment earnings by 3.1% over the Christmas period.

PS5

It is true that Sony has been able to produce and sell less PS5the Sony ecosystem can boast percentage-higher results in the area digital: games, add-ons and subscriptions were worth 66% of Sony Game & Network Services’ business, while hardware was 24% (data for all of 2021).

In the case of Nintendo, hardware was worth 53%, while digital was worth 16%. We specify that Nintendo’s data are only for the last quarter, not for the entire year, but they allow us to have an idea of ​​the size of the various segments of the two companies and make us understand from which directions the earnings are coming.

Also for Nintendohowever, the digital is becoming increasingly important: the company has seen growth of 31% year-over-year in the last quarter. Even more precisely, the growth is mainly linked to the sale of complete games in digital format (+ 51.9% year on year), rather than sales of exclusively digital subscriptions / expansions / games (+ 11.5% year on year).

Finally, here are the sales data of the games and also the hardware sales data.