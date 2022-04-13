The Salvadoran chaos lord who criticizes Bitcoin and Bukele on social media

The adoption of Bitcoin does not keep everyone happy in El Salvador, and a good number of Salvadorans differ from the government’s strategy around this cryptocurrency.

Mario Gómez is a Salvadoran technologist who somehow leads from social networks the political dissent against Nayib Bukele and the adoption of Bitcoinalthough for sure, Gómez is not against this protocol and called cryptocurrency.

However, it is difficult to determine at first glance which side Mario Gómez is on in this whole story. The figure of him is represented in an illustration that was not used in the end, but that was originally proposed as the cover of an edition of Bitcoin Magazine.

Mario Gomez (left) is represented as an antagonist to the adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador.

In this way, Gómez has built a reputation for being, if you will, the villain or the agent of chaos in this moviea position that he does not regret assuming and seems to enjoy.

His incisive and provocative comments seek precisely this, to sow chaos and discord in the Twitter space, where his thousands of followers cheer him on and line up their weapons against his opponents in arduous and extensive exchanges of opinions and insults.

Mario Gómez is a political dissident, and as such, he also has faced harassment from Salvadoran security forcesin an event that, according to his testimony, forced him to flee the Central American country and go into exile in the United States.

From there, he interviewed CriptoNoticias to explain his position on Bitcoin and El Salvador, in more cordial and less volatile terms than his Twitter messages.

All technologies are not completely neutral. They are always developed in a context, under a series of principles, and that tells you that there is already an ideology behind it, even if it is not obvious, and obviously when you interact with people, when it comes to decision-making, participation, you already have to see the policy.

Mario Gomez with Luis Esparragoza (left) and Emilio Semerene (right) from CriptoNoticias.

Gómez, the “Lord of Chaos”, the Cat of Soyapango, points out that many people do not like to say it, but in his opinion, the very way in which Bitcoin regulates itself on a technical and development level is a political issue.

This translates to the fact that actually It is not known how many bitcoins the government of El Salvador has boughtnor how many have been mined at the Berlin geothermal power plant.

The problem is that right now in El Salvador there are no mechanisms so that citizens, as people interested in making good use of public funds, can really verify what is happening around this, and experience has taught us that when this has happened in the country [la falta de transparencia]essentially it is because there are some interests behind. Mario Gómez, Salvadoran technologist.

The Bitcoin Conference passed without major announcements from governments, unlike last year when Bukele announced that he would present the Bitcoin Law before the country’s congress.

In fact, this year the official launch of the so-called “Bonos Volcán” of El Salvador, the state bonds based on Bitcoin, was expected to take place, but said news did not come: the president canceled his attendance at the conference.

Gómez will continue to reside in the United States, but attentive to the events in El Salvador, which is currently under an exceptional regime to combat the endemic problem of gangs.

From him we can continue to expect more incendiary comments on Twitter regarding the implementation of Bitcoin by the government of El Salvador, a unique experiment with much to develop.