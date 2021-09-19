The Salvation | Eva Green, revenge is a western film to be re-evaluated

MILAN – Since the days of natural law, many philosophical questions on the meaning of the state have identified revenge (and its overcoming) as one of the founding mechanisms of social life: if in the pre-social state revenge is considered theoretically positive in its dissuasive effects, in practice it reveals a vicious circle as old as theOedipus the king, a chain reaction will end with the victory of the strongest. But the western narrative purports to base the United States on the affirmation of the principle of justice, not the imposition of someone’s force on others, and The Salvation – anomalous western now streaming on CHILI – somehow follows this path of maturation and blood through the terrible story of its protagonist and the unfailing and explicit look at the masters John Ford and Sergio Leone (also look at the presence of Eric Cantona).

We are in 1871. Jon (Mads Mikkelsen) is a Danish immigrant who fled Europe following the defeat in the Schleswig-Holstein wars, in which he had fought in vain and who in 1865 handed over the southern part of Denmark to the Austro-Prussians. After six years of hard work in the United States, the new land of countless opportunities to start again from, he finally manages to have enough money and stability to allow his beloved wife and son (whom he practically never saw) to reach him by retracing his journey, to enjoy the fruits of his crops and the tranquility of the house he managed to build with his brother in the vast plains around the pioneer village of Black Creek.

Nearby Jon is known as a good man, who cares little about city affairs, but when he goes to pick up his wife and son from the station to take them to his new Eden, something goes wrong: they share the diligence with two thugs, and in particular one of the two seems very interested in Jon’s wife; it will end with a rape and a double murder, and with the protagonist who, beaten and kicked by the stagecoach, will be left without a wife and without a child. Will he retaliate? Of course yes, and immediately, too bad that one of the two cursed, while alive, had been the brother of the powerful Delarue (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), who by dint of violence and embezzlement of money has become the undisputed master of Black Creek. Will he also seek revenge? Yes, but it won’t be that simple.

Really very interesting to see how prey and predators, executioners and men on whom revenge should loom, switch roles and find themselves running away or chasing based on the balance of power and conditions that are created in the dynamics of revenge. A chain reaction that, as we said, can only end with the victory of the strongest, unless the other is able to convince the community that he is right and transform the war of revenge into the struggle of all against one, of justice. human against injustice, of the good and the innocent against the aspiring tyrant: a just and definitive murder, which serves to ritually found the new organization of society and its values.

Loading... Advertisements

But the Danish Levring does not stop there, because in his film there is not the optimism of the successful revolution, of the multiplicity that becomes a single body for a common purpose; in The Salvation everyone goes their own way, Black Creek is a country of migrants, each of whom has their own interests and ambitions, and no one is willing to give up an inch of their property or privileges. Jon and Madelaine (Eva Green), Delarue’s slave wife do not seem to want to re-establish a new world in that place, they just want to escape from those individualistic and anarcho-capitalist dynamics that crush individuals, in which there is no room for justice, nor for good people like them.

Will there be a place in the world for them? Or will they have to struggle to build it? Or maybe the solution is returning to Europe? Director to be commended also for the taste and the ability to quote and reuse the great masters of the genre, but putting them at the service of his story, of his film: the wide shots and the sudden and numerous close-ups are not a cinephile’s habit that has loved the Dollar Trilogy, they are instead absolutely functional to the narration, as well as the filming at the station reminiscent of John Ford and the sparse but symbolically relevant sets. This film is a little western gem, very aware of the genre without being dominated by it and shot in an intelligent way.

Western fans? Here’s our WestCorn column

Do you want to (re) see The Salvation? You can find it on CHILI