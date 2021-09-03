the Samantha Cristoforetti effect. The novelty of mothers

We do not yet know the name and surname, but we already know that the Italian who could go to the moon in four or five years, perhaps following in the footsteps of Samantha Cristoforetti, is a dreamer with deep knowledge of Stem, studies in Italy with specialization in abroad, from 27 to 37 years old, capable of teaming up and also of guiding it and – novelty – perhaps already a mother or close to becoming one.

A really novelty because “the European Space Agency’s announcement for the recruitment of new astronauts – explains Antonella Costa, from Puglia, ESA Human Resources manager – did not require you to indicate anything in terms of maternity, but some of the candidates nevertheless provided details about their family, especially in the letter of motivation, and some have specified that they already have children or are expecting ”.

An epochal change of pace and for an adventurous and also risky profession like working for long periods in space: the husbands, companions and family network will look after the children on Earth and on towards infinity and beyond. After all, almost all the latest science fiction films (less and less “fictional”) have women as protagonists who have to reconcile, with all the difficulties of the case, being an astronaut and being mothers: see Proxima with Eva Green or Away with Hilary Swank. And the American writer of space bestsellers Jeffrey Kluge (Time star) had already finished his latest novel “Holdout” when he rewrote it from the beginning, transforming the protagonist into a protagonist, the engineer Walli Beckwith, commander of the Space Station international as the pilot engineer Cristoforetti, two children, will be in the next spring: «The result is a deeper character, richer in character, more complex and therefore more human. The future in space is woman ».

And again Antonella Costa: «Films and literature focused on women and space? It is certainly an anticipation of trends, and any form of encouragement that can lead us to gender equality in every sphere and sector is welcome ”.

The Italian “trained dreamers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (Stem)”, as requested by the ESA competition, are 353 and are in the running for the tough selection for the five places (plus 20 reserve positions, positions also for the disabled, another novelty) by European astronauts to whom only 22,589 candidates with stellar curricula aim from 25 countries.

A boom in questions also due to the fact that this time, compared to 2008, it is not necessary to have an airplane pilot’s license: not a small obstacle for those who may have sweated on books and formulas since childhood and then also found a consequent job to that study plan.

It is not even necessary to think about how to bring lipsticks and blushes for make-up in orbit. It seems absurd but in 1983 NASA wanted to persuade Sally Ride, the first American astronaut who arrived just 20 years later than Tereshkova, to bring her makeup bag to the Shuttle. Indeed, they had prepared an ad hoc one for that historic flight because “they wanted to give a good image of the first astronaut in the United States”. La Ride, who disappeared 9 years ago, kicked that cosmetic bag and the NASA engineers. After all, at the beginning of the 1960s, NASA itself did not treat well the 13 women of the Mercury project who had passed the training program to become astronauts as and better than their male colleagues. He dismissed all 13 with a series of unworthy excuses, even if some of them made a career in other areas such as Wally Funk, who became an astronaut in the last month even if only a few minutes thanks to the invitation of Jeff Bezos on the New Shepard rocket. This is why we must now rejoice in front of the 5,143 Europeans who will fight to become ESA astronauts.

In the previous competition (2008) which also rewarded Luca Parmitano and Cristoforetti on 8,413 applications, the Italians were less than half, 151, 16% compared to 876 Italians, while in recent months the male applications arrived from Italy were 1,527 : “From 16% to 19% it is a good progress that we are proud of – says Antonella Costa, 5 languages, who is part of the selection committees and of that remarkable 30% of female managers at ESA – We worked hard to achieve as many women as possible and there was also the example of Samantha Cristoforetti, one of the best known and esteemed ESA “ambassadors”. We used a more inclusive narrative which evidently had a good impact on the girls. Among other things, as regards Italy, coming from all the North, Central and South macro-regions. For gender equality there is still a lot to do, but the scenario is encouraging: from 2016 to 2019 the executives in ESA they increased by 38% and the women who applied for employment increased by 68% ».

After all it will be a woman, promised NASA announcing the Artemis program, to reopen the lunar epic and the US media already risk the name and surname (when married) of Cristina Koch, born Hammock, 42, who has already spent in space 328 days compared to 200 for the only Italian colleague.

And Parmitano himself has a lot to say, saying that “sooner or later we will have to send poets into space as well because we still don’t have a vocabulary to tell their wonder”, but it is that acronym Stem (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) that underpins always the progress of a nation and the same space exploration so far carried out by very few women, only 12%.

From 1961 to today, there are 522 men and only 65 women among astronauts, cosmonauts (Russian) and taikonauts (Chinese). And again: at the moment, on our heads, on the ISS and on the Tiangong, 10 people orbit, but only one is a woman, the American Megan McArthur. Then the United States, “burned” by the Soviets Jury Gagarin and Valentina Tereshkova, have in any case made up for it by sending 50 of those 65 women into space thanks also to an educational system that attracts much more women to the Stem side compared to the 16.5% achieved in Italy by the scientific faculties compared to 37.5% of men.

Alarming percentages also echoed in recent days at the G20 for women held in Santa Margherita Ligure to identify pro Stem strategies for women to be presented at the G20 on 30 October.

But how long will it take to select the 1,500 candidates who will continue with the selection?

«The screening phase is in full swing – continues Antonella Costa – At the moment 80% of the over 22 thousand applications received remained in the pipeline after a first selection. As the candidates pass this first phase, they are invited and invited to a test session that takes place in a European city and for this it is necessary to continue with a careful eye to what are the possibilities and limitations. travel related to the pandemic in progress. It is a long and complex process, which requires a lot of patience on the part of those who are eagerly awaiting. Reading their motivations is always very excited. The space, I must say for females as for males, represents a dream since childhood, but then the very ground and very strong commitment to study scientific subjects as difficult as exciting to try to make that dream come true: hard work and heavy sacrifices while knowing that very few will succeed in the enterprise. But it’s worth a try ».

