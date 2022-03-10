The Samsung Galaxy A71 finally begins to update to Android 12

This new software update for the Galaxy A71 includes One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 and the February 2022 Android security patch.

Samsung has been, for some time, one of the manufacturers that faster update your terminals, both high-end and mid-range, to the new versions of Android. Following this new update policy, some Samsung Galaxy A began to receive Android 12 at the beginning of 2022 and now, the Korean giant has just launch, finally, the update to Android 12 for the Samsung Galaxy A71.

The Samsung Galaxy A71 receives One UI 4.0 with Android 12

As the guys from the specialized medium SamMobile tell us, the Korean manufacturer has finally deployed the update to Android 12 on the Samsung Galaxy A71 from China, although it is expected that it will also reach other regions of the world, like Europe, over the next few weeks.

This new software update for the Galaxy A71, which arrives with firmware version A715FZHU8CVB6, includes the One UI 4.0 user interface based on Android 12 which brings a new design based on Material You with oversized sliders and an improved dark mode. In addition, One UI 4 also improves privacy and security thanks to new quick settings that allow us deny access to camera and microphone system wide and a new privacy panel through which you can see which applications can access your personal information.

This new software also includes the February 2022 Android security patchwhich fixes a large number of security and privacy-related vulnerabilities, resolves general bugs, and improves device stability and fluidity.

If you are a user of the Samsung Galaxy A71 in China, you can check if you already have this update available simply by accessing the section Software update found in the Settings menu of your smartphone. If so, you just have to click on the option Download and install to update your terminal with the latest version of Android.

