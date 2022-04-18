The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for only €110!

It would be useless to talk about wireless headphones if we do not take into account their autonomy. These Galaxy Buds Pro They will offer you up to 18 hours of playback alternating several charges in the case itself. The point is that you can have up to 5 hours of uninterrupted music, but then you will have to put them in the case to get up to 18.

Count with one intelligent active noise control that will allow you to alternate between music and noise without any problem… The truth is that there will be no noise at all since it will adapt it to each situation.

The Galaxy Buds Pro they have all the cutting-edge technology needed to be a success. These headphones have 2-channel dynamic speakers, with the deepest bass and excellent auditory detail in all respects.

The best is that automatically detects the smartphone and connects automatically, in addition to having touch button controls such as stop, call, continue, previous… They are compatible with all Android 7.0 smartphones and tablets.

In terms of sound, they have the latest technology Sound by AKG, which will also block 99% of background noise. Control how much you cancel out ambient sound with One Touch Ambient mode, while you’re exercising, for example.

It is also very useful for phone calls. automatic voice detection, which detects speech and mutes what you hear to switch to talk mode. Something that we believe should be the standard and something that Samsung is most pioneering!

Little more to say about this model: enjoy crystal clear calls, with automatic change, a long battery life, and all controlled by the SmartThings app on your mobile phone. Start enjoying music and calls to another level with a crazy offer that we now see.

To which we were going: the offer. We can find these Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro with one of the biggest sales it has had so far. We are talking about having 54% as we have told you before. That means that it has dropped from 239.99 euros up to 110.15 euros.

We leave you the link below, in case you don’t believe it, but run because it’s a limited offer, and have it at home in just 1 day with Amazon Prime!