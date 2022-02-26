The Samsung Galaxy S21 cheaper than ever: choose your color!

The Galaxy S21 It is characterized by having an extremely powerful processor. Count with one Exynos 2100 whose speed is 2.90Ghz . In addition, it brings with it a RAM of no more and no less than 8 GB. It has much more memory than some desktop computers! Thanks to that, you will be able to carry out all the tasks you want in an extremely fluid way.

If you had been with him for months Galaxy S21 on your wish list, El Corte Inglés has just granted it to you. Until March 3, the price of this device will drop to €609 . It is available in different colors, among which you will find pink, mauve and black. The design is exactly the same in all shades: elegant, careful and with very aesthetic curves.

While is true that does not support SD cardas is already the case with most smartphones, it does have 128GB of storage. You will have no problem downloading all the applications you want, and even saving thousands of photos. Photographs that, in addition, will have a great quality if you take them with the device camera. It has a triple rear camera with a total resolution of 64 megapixels. There will be no landscape or portrait that can resist you thanks to this. You can even record 8K videos. If you are someone who captures every moment of your day, you will appreciate having this phone with you.

Take the opportunity: Samsung Galaxy S21 at 20% discount

This terminal has IP68 rating, so he will also accompany you to the pool if you want. It is not recommended to be used inside, but nothing will happen if it gets wet. And that’s added peace of mind. In addition, to this we must add that it has a powerful battery 4,000mAh The phone will last you hours and hours without the need for you to use a charger. Although don’t worry if something unforeseen arises, since the fast charge will save you

The Samsung Galaxy S21 continues to be one of the best devices you’ll find on the market, despite not being that new. Its price is very close to €800 on a regular basis, but now you can find it on sale for only €609. Change your adventure companion for an S21 and enjoy everything this phone has to offer.