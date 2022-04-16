The Samsung Galaxy S22 drops in price thanks to the Renove plan

We are talking about one of the most powerful phones on the market. market today. The Galaxy S22 It has incredible specifications, both at the processor level and in terms of cameras. But to understand to what extent it is a good terminal, let’s analyze its characteristics little by little!

The plan renew consists in changing your previous smartphone and thus get a discount on the purchase of your future mobile device. It is a real opportunity for those who are used to changing their phone from time to time. Besides, Samsung advertises on its website that it will allow these changes to be made even if the screen is broken.

Indeed, Samsung has re-launched its well-known Renove plan. Thanks to this, you will be able to get hold of the incredible S22 from €396 depending on which device you change it for.

The first thing you should know is that it has a Samsung processor Exynos 2200 8-core processor, 8 GB RAM and an AMD RDNA 2 GPU. In short: it is a device that goes far beyond being a simple mobile phone, and is much more than that. You will be able to work from its 6.1-inch AMOLED screen in complete comfort.

In addition, the storage start at 128 GB, more than enough for everything you need to store. The battery yes it is true that it is a little more scarce than you might expect, since it stays at 3,700 mAh. However, it has 25W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The cameras They are one of the great bets of this Samsung Galaxy, thus seeking to compete with all its rivals in this field. The frontal has 10 MP, while the main one has nothing more and nothing less than 50MP. To this we must add two other 12 and 10 MP lenses, through which totally different approaches are achieved.

Samsung Galaxy S22: a real gem

As for others data What you should know about this terminal, it has an IP68 water resistance. The speakers are fully stereo, thus providing great sound quality. It has both a reader footprints as with facial unlocking, so that the mask does not pose a problem again when paying with it in any establishment.

If you are interested in getting this incredible Samsung Galaxy S22, don’t think twice! Until the end of April you can make use of the scrappage scheme through the link below. You will not need anything else than this device for everything you always do with your mobile phone.