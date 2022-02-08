The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will associate you with an animal depending on how you sleep

The February 9during the event Unpacked of presentation of the new ones Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8Samsung will not present any smartwatches, but that does not mean that it has forgotten its Galaxy Watch 4. Just tomorrow, in fact, the release of a full-bodied update of watches from the South Korean house, with new health and fitness features such as custom interval trainingthe sleep coaching and the ability to set body composition goals. Samsung has also promised better app compatibility with the new platform Wear OSwhile for Google Assistant we will have to wait a little longer.

For what concern sleep trackingSamsung is inspired by the chronotypes: that is, an animal figure is associated with own natural circadian rhythm. People are classified into four chronotypes associated with animals (lion, dolphin, bear or wolf), but Samsung has expanded it to eight. After monitored sleep patterns for a week and have completed two sleep surveys, Samsung will assign the user one of the eight animals which represent a type of sleep. Thereafter, there will be the option of a four to five week program improve sleep quality.