The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 will associate you with an animal depending on how you sleep

The February 9during the event Unpacked of presentation of the new ones Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8Samsung will not present any smartwatches, but that does not mean that it has forgotten its Galaxy Watch 4. Just tomorrow, in fact, the release of a full-bodied update of watches from the South Korean house, with new health and fitness features such as custom interval trainingthe sleep coaching and the ability to set body composition goals. Samsung has also promised better app compatibility with the new platform Wear OSwhile for Google Assistant we will have to wait a little longer.
For what concern sleep trackingSamsung is inspired by the chronotypes: that is, an animal figure is associated with own natural circadian rhythm. People are classified into four chronotypes associated with animals (lion, dolphin, bear or wolf), but Samsung has expanded it to eight. After monitored sleep patterns for a week and have completed two sleep surveys, Samsung will assign the user one of the eight animals which represent a type of sleep. Thereafter, there will be the option of a four to five week program improve sleep quality.
One of the main updates for the Galaxy Watch 4 was a new 3 in 1 biosensor to allow body composition readings. Now, Samsung claims to partner with Centr (the one edited by Chris Hemsworth, the actor of Thor so to speak) to provide “insights into body composition”. As for running, you can now preset duration, distance and number of training sessions. Samsung claims that from there, the Galaxy Watch 4 will guide users through a “intensity training session“custom that alternates between high and low intensity workouts.
As for the compatibility with Android, Samsung now claims it will allow for easier setupas well as the possibility of stream directly to your wrist via Wi-Fi or LTE on the YouTube Music appand reconfirmed the arrival of Google Assistant. Finally, Samsung unveiled new straps, a fabric strap and a link bracelet. It will also add new digital clock colors and fonts to better customize the watch faces.
The new health features will be available through the Galaxy Wearable app starting February 9. The new straps will be available in late February. And hopefully that Google Assistant arrives before the end of 2022.