The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 monitor is every gamer’s dream

Samsung announced a new 4K gaming monitor to 240Hz before CES 2022. The device in question is theOdyssey Neo G8 and it is the first 4K Mini LED display (resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels) in the world to work with a 240Hz refresh rate – a combination that should put even the best graphics cards on the market to the test.

Photo Credit: Samsung

The display has a 32 “diagonal and owns a bend radius of 1000R like its siblings Odyssey G9 and G7. The monitor itself uses a panel Quantum Mini LED which uses pixels as large as 1/40 of those found on traditional LEDs. This feature enhances the ability to produce deeper blacks for a more immersive experience.

There peak brightness is as much as 2,000 nits, which should be more than enough for i HDR content. The contrast ratio is equal to 1,000,000: 1, one of the highest in the industry, thanks to the screen brightness control in 4,096 zones. Video inputs include two HDMI 2.1 ports And a single DisplayPort 1.4. This setup will allow consumers to take advantage of the latest gaming consoles, such as PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.

Photo Credit: Samsung

Aesthetically, the monitor looks like a smaller version of the Odyssey G9, with the exact same white theme with black accents. The function CoreSync automatically synchronizes the RGB lighting on the back of the monitor to the content on the screen, while the option Auto Source Switch + automatically switches to the most recently connected device.

Samsung has not yet revealed the price of the Odyssey Neo G8, but it certainly won’t be cheap, given its high resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.