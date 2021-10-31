The Samsung Shop gives away many offers thanks to these coupons

The weekend is finally here, and this time it will be even longer than usual. To celebrate, the Samsung Shop proposes a new Flash Weekend with 15% discount on numerous products of the mobile category, but also several other discount codes for the products of the brand. Let’s find out everything.

Flash Weekend on the Samsung Shop, but not only: here are all the offers available

Until 11:59 pm on Monday 1st November it will be possible to take advantage of the coupon “SAMSUNGFLASH“To get a 15% discount on many products in the Samsung Mobile category (smartphone, android tablet and not only). The discount is available for all products in the latter category as long as they do not fall within the exclusions listed here. To get the 15% discount on the sale price it is necessary to type the aforementioned coupon after adding the product to the cart.

Go to the Flash Weekend offers

The Samsung Shop also offers the discount code “SAMSUNGWEEK“, Again until November 1, 2021: thanks to the latter it is possible to obtain a discount of 5% on TV and Soundbar, or 10% on Household appliances and IT. But that’s not all: here are all other coupons usable in these days on the manufacturer’s official online shop (some were already available and have been extended):

We remind you that Black Friday is approaching: you can already start to bookmark our pages dedicated to upcoming offers.

