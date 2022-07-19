The San Agustín de Linares Hospital improves care for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation patients – Jaén

The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation service of the San Agustín de Linares Hospital has increased and improved its healthcare offering with the incorporation of several devices and electromedical material with which the efficacy of the treatment of the pathologies addressed by this service is improved, which is also one of the most demanded by the users of the area of ​​influence of the center.

Specifically, five portable TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) equipment have been added to the existing electrotherapy. These are transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices with which electrical currents are applied through surface electrodes, attached to the skin, with the aim of treating or eliminating pain.

Likewise, the provision of Pressotherapy devices has been increased, with applicators for both lower and upper limbs, which will improve, among other things, the treatment of women who have undergone a mastectomy, since after this intervention for breast tumor pathology, it is It is common for edema to appear due to obstruction of the lymphatic pathways, which gives rise to a feeling of tightness, lack of energy in the extremities, pain or heaviness, changes in skin color, swelling and other symptoms.

The Hospital now also has a system of combined currents and ultrasound, which expands the number of devices that were already available and which, according to the manager of the center, Belén Martínez, “will have a positive effect on improving the quality of care and care of patients who are referred to this specialty”.

Other devices

In addition, the San Agustín Hospital has put into operation the new EPTE (Percutaneous Therapeutic Electrolysis) system, with which neuromodulation treatments will be carried out. This is a technique by which tendon pathology is treated and microcurrents are used so that the application is practically painless. It is an effective technique, fast in its application and shortens both the recovery times of the patient with tendinous pathology, as well as the number of sessions that must be carried out in the context of the same.

In the same way, the center also has a superinductive system complemented by the treatment chair for the pelvic floor. This last device, in addition to being at the current scientific forefront, is the most versatile of all those acquired, being able to carry out treatments not only of the musculoskeletal system, but also to treat urogynecological, vascular, and visceral dysfunctions.

Pelvic floor pathology encompasses a series of anatomical and functional alterations that fundamentally affect women. Patients consult mainly due to urinary and fecal incontinence and genital prolapse in isolation or in combination, alterations and pain in menstruation, as well as pain during intercourse, among others. “Through the techniques that will be put into operation in the Hospital, not only is it intended to improve the treatment of these pathologies from a medical point of view, also humanizing it, but it will also save time in the operating room in those cases selected by the specialists, who they can benefit from them depending on their diagnosis and clinical stage”, underlines Belén Martínez.

With these acquisitions, the North Jaén Health Management Area aims to improve the efficiency and quality of care of one of the services most demanded by the population, to provide an updated and quality therapeutic response according to the diagnosis, treatment and evolution of pathologies Attending. The approach to pain treatment is very present among them, with increasing face-to-face presence in our society. Therefore, in addition to the currently existing medication for this process, techniques are promoted that provide relief through different physical agents at the level of the various structures, not only of the musculoskeletal system but of the rest of the body.