The San Agustín de Linares Hospital improves care for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation patients – Jaén

The Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation service of the San Agustín de Linares Hospital has increased and improved its healthcare offering with the incorporation of several devices and electromedical material with which the efficacy of the treatment of the pathologies addressed by this service is improved, which is also one of the most demanded by the users of the area of ​​influence of the center.

Specifically, five portable TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) equipment have been added to the existing electrotherapy. These are transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation devices with which electrical currents are applied through surface electrodes, attached to the skin, with the aim of treating or eliminating pain.

Likewise, the provision of Pressotherapy devices has been increased, with applicators for both lower and upper limbs, which will improve, among other things, the treatment of women who have undergone a mastectomy, since after this intervention for breast tumor pathology, it is It is common for edema to appear due to obstruction of the lymphatic pathways, which gives rise to a feeling of tightness, lack of energy in the extremities, pain or heaviness, changes in skin color, swelling and other symptoms.

