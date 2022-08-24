The San Juan Bautista School of Medicine is transformed into an integrated educational center

For the San Juan Bautista School of Medicine (EMSJB) teaching is not limited to a classroom. The institution, as an integrated educational center, is focused on serving the health of the community, conducting research on translational community medicine and providing the country with graduate doctors and other health professionals who respond to the health needs of the populations marginalized.

This was explained by Dr. Yocasta Brugal, president and dean of the institution, who mentioned that, to fulfill its mission, the School has academic programs such as Medicine, Master’s Degree in Public Health, Bachelor’s Degree in Nursing Sciences and Master’s Degree in Assistant Physician. . These programs enrich each other due to the continuous interaction between them, the multiple scientific and clinical investigations that are carried out there and the Center for Health and Justice of Puerto Rico, which is a program attached to the School that provides comprehensive forensic clinical services. and is focused on victims of sexual violence.

For his part, Brugal commented that the institution has facilities and study areas with advanced technology that allow students to receive a quality education. He also indicated that this academic transformation to an integrated educational center allows the development of health professionals committed to underserved communities and the medically vulnerable population. The School, based in the municipality of Caguas, began in 1978 offering the Medicine program.

“Our base is community, we develop programs taking into account the needs, especially of that population that is neglected,” said the president.

Brugal added that, at present, all the academic programs of the San Juan Bautista School of Medicine have the accreditations required by the corresponding agencies.

New academic program

The School’s mission is to educate a new generation of physicians and other health professionals who provide high-quality care and conduct scientific research.

Given this, the institution identified several needs that deserved to be addressed, such as: the migration of doctors, the long hours of waiting in medical offices and the months it takes for patients to see a specialist.

To remedy this, the School launched the island’s first and only Physician Assistant Master’s program, known in English as Physician Assistant. This academic program prepares health professionals to offer diagnostic, therapeutic, preventive and health maintenance services, delegated and supervised by a supervising physician authorized to practice medicine in Puerto Rico. “This maximizes the provision of services. Physicians can treat more patients efficiently,” said Dr. José Ginel Rodríguez, dean of the Department of Health Sciences.

In addition, he assured that this master’s degree counteracts the exodus of health professionals in the country. The program, which runs in trimesters, lasts a little over two years – the first focused on the theoretical component and the second on the clinical one.

“This program is going to make a difference in the face of our health problems,” said Brugal.

To apply for this program, candidates need to have a Bachelor’s degree – preferably in science.

Commitment to communities

As part of its mission as an integrated educational center, Brugal explained that the institution also seeks to serve the low-income population that does not have transportation to go to their medical appointments or that do not have a medical plan.

The School, which has a Community Medicine Program, seeks to promote a culture of social participation in all its programs by creating spaces for learning, research, service, interprofessional education, and strengthening diversity and inclusion. .

“We have special clinics, fairs, health discernment workshops and we try to improve their lives, not only from a medical point of view,” said Dr. Brugal.

In the case of Public Health students, within their daily practice, they could identify different environmental or other situations that impact community health and that need to be addressed.

Through this program, we work with initiatives aimed at improving the lives of various communities throughout the island. In this way, students are taught the importance of civic and social responsibility, as well as relationships with organizations, officials, and community partners.

“The impact it has with the communities is great because you teach the student to be aware from very early on,” the president specified.

For example, after Hurricanes Irma and María in 2017, faculty members and students provided medical services to communities affected by both natural phenomena. Likewise, after the earthquakes that shook the southern part of the country in January 2020, the institution established a health clinic to provide services to the victims.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the School was inserted into various clinical and research efforts and, to this day, they continue to educate the community and vaccinate in their facilities.

“Many people have come to thank us because they recognize the work, not only of those of us who are already professionals, but of those students. Health is something holistic, human beings are not treated only with a medicine or with an operation, but they need a helping hand and that is what we teach them”, added Brugal.

Innovation in services

With an investment of $2.9 million, coming from a federal Title V grant –Promoting Postbaccalaureate Opportunities for Hispanic Americans (PPOHA)–, the School recently completed the renovation of the Graduate Resource Center with an active learning team, which offers students support services in research methodology and design, data analysis and management, statistical resources, and scientific writing.

Also, through this initiative, the institution has a new Virtual Laboratory of Anatomy, where students use the three-dimensional virtual dissection equipment in its most up-to-date model, of the Anatomage Touch Classic Screen Tables. In addition, the School has a Faculty Studio/Digital Classroom that allows offering the virtual and face-to-face activities of the Faculty Development Program.

“This virtual anatomy technology allows us to see not only the bones, organs and skin in these virtual corpses, but also diseases,” explained Brugal.

Meanwhile, student services are undergoing a digitization process with the implementation of the Platform Jenzabar SONISmaking it easier for students to access a number of services under the virtual modality.

The institution also uses Title V funds to award partial scholarships to graduate students, while continuing to offer students financial literacy activities.

Research for the benefit of the patient

The School has a Clinical Research Unit, where research is carried out in the area of ​​health treatments and services, both locally and internationally.

The studies carried out by the Unit contribute to the future of medicine and provide participating patients with the opportunity to have safe treatment and continuous monitoring. “Research is being carried out and publications will be made about changes in the way a patient is treated,” said Brugal.

He explained that, in addition to the clinical research of students with volunteer patients, the institution promotes preventive medicine studies.

Clinical studies are currently being carried out at the School, such as the test to detect prostate cancer through urine, which could change the paradigm of urological evaluation. In addition, other investigations carried out by this Unit are: ways to reduce the possibility of acquiring various diseases through blood transfusions; asthma management; and COVID-19 studies in the areas of monoclonal antibodies and oral medications for lung protection.

Patient participation in these clinical studies is voluntary. The services are free of cost and it is not necessary to have a medical plan. For more information, you can call 787-743-3038, extension 279.

Those interested in learning more about the different educational and community programs of the San Juan Bautista School of Medicine can access https://www.sanjuanbautista.edu/.