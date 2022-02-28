The San Juan de Dios Hospital in León will welcome residents in Family Medicine from 2023

The San Juan de Dios Hospital in León has been accredited as a unit of the Multiprofessional Teaching Unit for Family and Community Care. Thus, it will be able to train internal resident doctors (MIR) and nurses (EIR), who will rotate in the center from 2023, when a period of joint work begins with the Primary Care Management (GAP) of León to decide which services will welcome these professionals.

This certification granted by the Ministry of Health, at the request of the center itself, with a favorable report from the competent body in the area of ​​specialized health training in the Community, has come after a long period of continuous improvement that has led to the San Juan de Dios Hospital in León to be a reference center in its different specialties.

In this way, it is integrated into the training offer for specialists and takes a further step in the consolidation of its teaching project, which, added to the care and research project, forms the backbone of the 2022-2026 Strategic Plan. Not in vain, the San Juan de Dios Hospital in León already trains students of the Nursing, Psychology, Biotechnology and Physiotherapy degrees, as well as the Master’s Degree in Linguistics, who carry out part of their training practices through different agreements.

Likewise, they point out from the center, it welcomes students of the Nursing Auxiliary Care cycles (TCAE), Radiodiagnosis Specialist Technician, Clinical and Biomedical Laboratory Specialist Technician, Pharmacy and Parapharmacy, Health Administration and Documentation. They are joined by the rotation of a MIR in Geriatrics and a PIR in the Center for Psychosocial Rehabilitation.

The medical director of the Hospital San Juan de Dios de León, Sira Morales Zumel, assures that “this accreditation is the reward for the good work and effort of all the professionals who, during all these years, have opted for the Hospital and have made it possible its positioning as a benchmark in the city».