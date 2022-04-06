The San Remo Music Awards Cuba 2022 Festival opens today

The San Remo Music Awards Cuba 2022, an event whose purpose is to promote the historical and cultural ties that unite Italy and Cuba as nations, will be inaugurated today in this capital, to offer a varied program of activities until April 10.

As a conviction that music and culture are stronger, and that the relations between the two nations are unbreakable, according to what was expressed by Flabio Ferrari, director of operations of the San Remo Music Awards (SRMA) brand, the event goes on.

The inauguration will be today at the National Hotel, with a dinner concert where the official welcome will be given to the artists who will honor Cuban and Italian culture.

The program of this inaugural meeting, which will be by invitation, includes the premiere of the documentary by the Moncada group about their performance at the Festival Di San Remo Italia.

The String Quartet of the National Symphony Orchestra, the Septeto Habanero, the Spanish artist Pilar Boyero together with the Cuban pianist Alejandro Falcón will also perform, as well as a concert by Gastón Joya and his group, made up of Rolando Luna, Yaroldi Abreu and Oliver Valdes.

As part of the SRMA Cuba 2022 program The interpretation contest will be held where 16 young Cuban singers will compete during four galas that will take place at the National Theater.

Concerts will also be held at Club 500, the former José Antonio Echeverría center, on whose stage national and foreign artists already confirmed to participate in the space will converge.

For culinary art, fashion and business there will also be a place as an example of the interweaving of the culture of the two protagonist nations of San Remo: Cuba and Italy.

This first edition of the San Remo Music Awards Cuba 2022 is organized by the Musical Recordings and Editions Company (EGREM) and its artistic representation agency Musicuba, in close relationship with the Ministry of Culture, the Cuban Institute of Music, and the venues diplomats from Cuba and Italy, among others.

(With information from ACN)

