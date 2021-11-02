the sanction for Roma arrives
Roma-Milan has left important aftermath and controversy. In fact, there were also chants against two Rossoneri: the sanction arrives
It ended with a crackling victory of the Milan for 2-1 the match at the Olimpico on Sunday evening against Rome from Mourinho. There was no shortage of controversy over some referee decisions, as well as the vibrant protests of fans at the stadium, which however resulted in something more.
The sports judge has in fact sanctioned with a closing turn there South curve of Rome for the choirs on Ibrahimovic And Kessie as we learn from the official press release: “Resolution to sanction the Soc. Rome with the obligation to play a race with the sector called “South Curve” without spectators. Penalty suspended for a period of one year pursuant to art. 28 paragraph 7 CGS with the warning that, if during this period a similar violation is committed, the suspension will be revoked and the sanction will be added to that imposed for the new violation “. Besides, they are sentenced to ten thousand euro fine Mourinho for the attitude towards the referee, Maresca.
Serie A, the other sanctions of the sports judge: the Reina case
The sports judge then disqualified the Sampdoria midfielder for two days Adrien Silva “To have an insulting expression at the 22nd of the second half, following an arbitration decision,”. While there comes a turn to stop for Martin Caceres of Cagliari, Theo Hernandez of Milan, Kalidou Koulibaly of Naples, Kastanos of Salerno, Maxime Lopez of Sassuolo, Tommaso Pobega del Torino and Petar Stojanovic of Empoli.
From the press is also learned of 25 thousand euro fine for ‘Atalanta “To have, during the match and in particular during the second half, repeatedly thrown various objects on the pitch, one of which (specifically probably a coin) hit, at the 46th of the second half, the goalkeeper of the opposing team, who collapsed momentarily to the ground, to then get up and regularly resume the game “.