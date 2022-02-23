The sanctions that could really hurt Russia (Analysis)

Russia prepares for sanctions for its actions in Ukraine 0:57

London (CNN Business) — Less than 24 hours after Russia ordered the deployment of military forces in eastern Ukraine, the West has sent a clear message that Moscow’s aggression will not go unanswered. But tougher sanctions can be held in reserve as a deterrent to further escalation.



Germany halted certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on Tuesday, the most forceful move yet to impose economic and financial sanctions on Russia since President Vladimir Putin recognized two parts of eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered his troops to enter the split territories.

Germany stops certification of Russian gas pipeline 1:06

The United States and the European Union announced limited sanctions, including new measures announced Tuesday. Western countries are unlikely to deploy their own troops in Ukraine, making sanctions the best tools to punish Moscow and deter further aggression.

This is what the West has done so far, and how it could really hurt Russia.

United States

President Joe Biden on Tuesday unveiled what he called a “first tranche” of US sanctions against Russia, including two financial institutions, Russian sovereign debt and, starting Wednesday, Russian elites and their families.

The White House on Monday announced sanctions on parts of eastern Ukraine that Putin recognized as independent. But those sanctions are mostly symbolic and do not pose a great risk to Russia’s economy.

US announces first sanctions for Russian advance 1:36

Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said on MSNBC that tougher sanctions are likely to be withheld to deter Moscow from ordering troops into Ukraine.

“If Russia takes further action, we will have more significant and severe consequences that we can impose through sanctions,” Finer said.

Biden reiterated that point Tuesday, saying the United States was prepared to add sanctions if Russia continues to invade Ukraine.

In addition to the VEB and the Russian military bank, which were sanctioned on Tuesday, the United States could sanction other big Russian banks, turning them into pariahs and isolating them from the global financial system.

Export control measures are another powerful weapon in the US arsenal. These restrictions could halt Russia’s ability to import smartphones and key aircraft and automobile components, hurting its manufacturing industries.

The United States maintains sanctions imposed on Russia in response to its 2014 invasion of Ukraine. Other sanctions have been imposed for issues such as cyberattacks, election meddling, weapons proliferation and illicit trade with North Korea.

Europe

The European Union will present a package of sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, which includes proposals against individuals and banks. But he has already played one of his main cards against Russia.

Germany’s decision to stop certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline shows that Europe is ready to attack Russia’s huge energy industry, even if it means higher natural gas prices for EU consumers.

The more than 1,200-kilometer pipeline was completed in September but has yet to receive final certification from German regulators. Without it, natural gas cannot flow through the Baltic Sea pipeline from Russia to Germany.

Nord Stream 2 could supply 55 billion cubic meters of gas a year. That’s more than 50% of Germany’s annual consumption and could represent revenue of up to $15 billion for Gazprom, the Russian state company that controls the pipeline.

“I welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to cancel Nord Stream 2. And I think it’s a brave move… and the right thing to do,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson told British lawmakers on Tuesday.

The ace up the European Union’s sleeve could be SWIFT, a global messaging service used by banks and financial institutions.

Russia’s withdrawal from SWIFT would make it much more difficult for financial institutions to send money in or out of the country, which would come as a sudden shock to Russian companies and their foreign customers, especially buyers of oil and gas exports denominated in US dollars. .

“The disruption would put an end to all international transactions, trigger currency volatility and cause massive capital outflows,” Maria Shagina, a visiting scholar at the Finnish Institute of International Affairs, wrote in an article published last year for Carnegie Moscow. Center.

SWIFT is headquartered in Belgium and is governed by a 25-person board of directors. The organization, which describes itself as “utility neutral”, is incorporated under Belgian law and must comply with European Union regulations.

There are precedents for a country’s withdrawal from SWIFT. In 2012, Iranian banks were disconnected after being sanctioned by the European Union for the country’s nuclear program.

Excluding Russia from SWIFT would cause its economy to shrink by 5%, former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin estimated in 2014, the last time such a sanction was considered in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

The United Kingdom

The United Kingdom on Tuesday announced sanctions against five Russian banks and three Russian citizens.

Johnson told lawmakers that Rossiya Bank, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and Black Sea Bank would be targeted. The UK will also freeze the assets of three wealthy people: Gennady Timchenko, Boris Rotenberg and Igor Rotenberg.

The Rotenbergs are co-owners of SGM Group, which makes oil and gas infrastructure. Timchenko is the owner of the Volga Group private investment company. All three have already been subject to sanctions by the United States.

The UK is also ready to sanction Russian lawmakers who voted to recognize the independence of the two breakaway territories.

“We are ready to go much further if Russia does not withdraw. We will reduce the ability of the Russian state and Russian companies to raise funds in our markets, we will ban a number of high-tech exports, and we will further insulate Russian banks from the world economy,” said Foreign Minister Liz Truss.

The UK could take action against the oligarchs who have made London their playground.

Wealthy Russians have flocked to London over the past three decades after gaining entry to the UK through investor visa programmes, according to a report published by Parliament’s Intelligence and Security Committee in 2020.

“There are many Russians with very close ties to Putin who are well integrated into the UK business and social scene, and who are accepted for their wealth,” the parliamentary report said, describing London as a “laundry” of dirty money.

The UK government could take steps to strip targeted Russians of their visas, Tyler Kustra, associate professor of politics and international relations at the University of Nottingham, England, told CNN Business earlier this year.

“These oligarchs and high-ranking people in Russia, they don’t want to spend all their time in Moscow,” he said. “They like being able to fly to Heathrow, go out and live in their houses in Belgravia, Chelsea and Kensington, and shop at Harrods.”

“If we sat down and took away their visas, that would make them much more afraid,” added Kustra, who studies economic sanctions.

Impact: Russia

Moscow is already paying a heavy financial price for its aggression.

Moscow’s MOEX stock index fell 1.5% on Tuesday, after losing more than 10% on Monday, bringing year-to-date losses to around 20%. Shares in Russian oil company Rosneft were the hardest hit on Tuesday, down 7.5%. Russian stocks have lost more than $30 billion in total this week alone.

“We expect further short-term declines in the Russian stock market,” analysts at JPMorgan Chase wrote in a note to clients on Tuesday. The Wall Street bank downgraded Russian stocks from “overweight” to “neutral.”

The most discussed sanctions could subtract 1% from Russia’s gross domestic product, according to analysts at Capital Economics, but more aggressive measures, such as Russia’s blocking of the SWIFT network, could reduce economic output by 5%.

According to Capital Economics, Russia’s economy is in a better position to withstand a shock than it was in 2014, when Western sanctions and plummeting oil prices combined to wipe out roughly 2.5% of the country’s GDP and trigger a crisis. financial. Russia’s balance sheet is stronger, its foreign debt is smaller, and its financial connections to major economies are smaller.

“The key question now is how far President Putin wants to go in Ukraine,” Societe Generale analyst Kit Juckes said. “Clearly, pushing beyond the current conflict zone would escalate the situation as Russian troops clash with Ukrainian troops.”