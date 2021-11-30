The Sandbox, a mega yacht was bought for 650 thousand dollars: it will sail in the metaverse – Nerd4.life

Metaverses and blockchain-based games seem to be the next two big fads of the video game industry. While waiting to understand if it is a 3D TV-style madness (remember them?) Or the evolution of the various Fortnite or Roblox, some wealthy are already investing a lot of money in these virtual worlds. One of the most famous is The Sandbox, a metaverse that in these hours is opening the gates to the first users through an alpha (we’ll talk about it in a few days). Although it is still an embryonic project, many are already investing in the project, in order to win the best places on the map and the first unique objects (the famous NFTs) which, if The Sandbox takes hold, will multiply their value. For example, in the past few hours the Metaflower Super Mega Yacht was auctioned for 149 Ether, equal to about 650 thousand dollars.

This is the non-fungible token most expensive ever sold in The Sandbox. On paper you could understand the expense: it is a magayacht with all the comforts such as a DJ station, two landing points for helicopters, a hydro massage and many other amenities … virtual!

The Metaflower Super Mega Yacht was created within the Republic Realm, a developer specializing in luxury items such as jet skies, speedboats and private islands. You can find their catalog at this address.

The Metaflower Super Mega Yacht seen from above

The Sandbox is a sort of middle ground between Minecraft and Roblox, a powerful editor in which you can create your own video games or works of art and make it so that other visitors to this metaverse can look at them and, why not, buy them. Transactions within The Sandbox are done in SAND, a cryptocurrency that is also traded on major exchanges around the world such as Binance, Coinbase and Crypto.com.

This, however, also means that everything that is “earned” in the game can be resold for real currency, thus laying the foundations for a business model. play-to-earn, that is, earn money by playing.

Different investors outsiders are buying land for exposure in The Sandbox: there are The Walking Dead, the Smurfs, but also the likes of deadmau5 and Snoop Dogg. A “gold rush” that has led prices to swell out of proportion, with prices that can reach the real ones. Some pieces of land from Decentraland, a virtual world competing with The Sandbox, were sold for $ 2.43 million.

Madness for many, an almost certain investment for those who see the blockchain-based metaverses future of video games. What do you think about it?