The Sandbox: Purchased a huge yacht for an exorbitant amount in the Metaverse

Ever since The Sandbox began to take hold, there is talk of increasingly incredible purchases on the web. We are talking about a game based on Blockchain, that is a cryptocurrency exploration service such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and numerous entrepreneurs have been keeping an eye on the platform for some time now. The current record for the highest spend is the recent NFT sale, which exceeds 3 million dollars, but the madness of the users certainly did not end there.

Another purchase has recently been made within the Metaverse that would leave anyone speechless. In fact, in the last few hours the Metaflower Super Mega Yacht, which others are not, as the name suggests, a huge yacht with all the necessary comforts. Well, the lucky buyer who managed to win it came to spend well 149 Ether, which correspond to the figure of $ 650,000.

It is therefore evident that The Sandbox project is no joke, and many important people and companies have noticed it for some time. Suffice it to see the fact that land has even been bought by prominent artists, such as Snoop Dogg and deadmau5, or even from famous shows, such as The Walking Dead. But it does not end here, because even the videogame world could take part in it soon; Ubisoft, in fact, recently spoke about the possibility of their approach within the platform.

In the last period the Metaverse is gaining ground more and more reality. Many companies are participating in various such projects, such as Microsoft, which will also include Xbox. Even embassies are migrating within these virtual worlds! If you are curious to know how all this works and how to take advantage of it, we invite you to read our article where we show you some ideas for investing in the Metaverse.