The Sandman dethroned on Netflix for the most wanted thriller: Duality

Netflix tops vary continuously. A series or movie can spend several weeks in the same position, but it always ends up falling to the clutches of new releases that make the public fall in love. The turnover of the streaming giant is constant, faster than HBO Max, Prime Video or Disney +with fictions that are stacked non-stop and with an amount of available footage that is made uphill. The Sandman It has been Netflix’s main series since its premiere on August 5, but Neil Gaiman’s play, which sabotages the Jon Peters movie, has just dropped a few places due to the premiere of Dualitya thriller that has captivated the public right now.

Netflix series continue to rotate, and now it is the suspense that reigns

“Identical twins, Leni and Gina, have been secretly swapping roles for years. But when one of them goes missing, their lives begin to fall apart.“, Reads the synopsis published on Netflix. With only seven episodes to its credit, this series stars Michelle Monaghan, Matt Bomer and Karen Robinson, which is directed by Vanessa GazyLi Lu, Anna Mastro, Valerie Weiss and Kat Candler in its different chapters have been left with the first position of Netflix now. The Sandmanat this moment, occupies the third position, also below where there was fire.







The Sandman garnered 53.79 million hours in its opening week, and Duality already accumulates 68.49 million hours. I mean, quite a few more. That, however, is not extremely relevant either, because it is normal for there to be rotation between the different products that we can find on the platform. Netflix is ​​still considering whether or not to make a season 2 for the Neil Gaiman series, who is desperate to get the green light from the streaming giant. It is still early to know what Netflix will do with fiction, since it is quite expensive and is not there right now to rave about. But The Sandman It deserves more content.