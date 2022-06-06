The Sandman: first trailer for the long-awaited Netflix series

The eighties really were a memorable decade for graphic novels. One of the most acclaimed is The Sandman, Neil Gaiman’s work that has conquered the public for decades due to the meticulousness of its fantasy and its darkest themes. Now, we finally have a first trailer for the adaptation with which Netflix hopes to bring it to a whole new audience.

During the first day of Geeked Week, Netflix’s week dedicated to all its fantasy and science fiction projects, The Sandman shared its first official trailer. Starring Tom Sturridge, the series will be attached to the comics and will tell how Morpheus, the personification of dreams, is trapped for a hundred years and, after freeing himself from him, must restore order in his kingdom.

The show is one of the most anticipated of the year on the platform and the first trailer points to an adaptation that will visually remain fairly faithful to the source material and will deliver yet another title for fantasy addicts. The adaptation has been made with the approval and supervision of Gaiman, so fans of the novel should rest assured about this program.

During that first day, Netflix has revealed several previews of its most anticipated programs. In addition to The Sandman, they also shared a teaser of Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an anthology series with horror episodes produced by the Mexican. Likewise, they revealed the first look at the Merlina Addams series in which they have been working with Tim Burton for two years.

There was also a look at the impressive sets they have built in South Africa for the anime adaptation. one piece, another adaptation that looks quite faithful to the original. But without a doubt, the horror is so far what has predominated since we also saw new advances of his series of resident Evil and of 1899the next show from the creators of Dark – 84%, the successful German production that became a worldwide phenomenon.

A panel with the cast of The Umbrella Academy is also expected – 67%, superhero series that will arrive at the end of the month with its last season and it was also confirmed that We are dead – 90%, a Korean show about a group of students trying to survive a zombie plague, is getting a second season. That is to say, there is a lot to come to the platform even if they have been somewhat slow in the first half of the year.

The Sandman will be released on August 5. The Geeked Week will continue all week and tomorrow the main protagonist will be The Gray Man, the long-awaited film by the Russo brothers. It is an action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas. So look out for more on Netflix’s programming in the days to come.

