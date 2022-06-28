The sands of time’, with the most epic Jake Gyllenhaal

The movie premiere Uncharted, starring Tom Holland, a few months ago caused a stir among video game enthusiasts. This feature film that follows the story of Nathan Drake in his first adventure as a treasure hunter is based on one of the best-selling and critically acclaimed video game series of all time.

However, it is not the only movie based on a video game that has been produced in recent years. In 2010 it was released in theaters Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time thus turning the images of a legendary video game that began to be marketed in the late eighties into a family adventure film in the style of Indiana Jones. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is the FDF proposal for tonight.





Starting at 10:30 p.m., the Mediaset themed chain of series and movies broadcasts Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010). The film tells the story of the Persian prince Dastan (Jake Gyllenhaal), who must unite with the enigmatic princess Tamina (Gemma Arterton) to fight the dark forces in order to protect what his enemies insistently seek: the dagger that releases the ‘sands of time’, a gift from the gods that can reverse time allowing its owner to rule the world as they see fit.

The interference of ‘Assassin’s Creed’ in ‘Prince of Persia’

During the invasion of Alamut, early in the film, there is a scene where Dastan is about to jump out of a wooden contraption. He pauses for a moment to get his bearings, during which the camera pans on him as he moves around him in a circular motion. Although this unique scene does not occur in any of the games of Prince of Persia, is an iconic element of the franchise Assassin’s Creed.



The Prince of Persia series has expanded into a multitude of video games and a movie Third parties

In all the games Assassin’s Creed, the assassins ascend to high points to get their bearings, an event that is presented almost identically and with similar musical notes as in this film. It is likely that it is an intentional homage to Assassin’s Creed (which was created many years before this movie), as the series believe is considered the spiritual (and most successful) successor of the series Prince of Persia.

It stayed in one movie

This film was to be the first in a franchise, similar to the films of Pirates of the Caribbean from Disney. However, the film’s performance fell short of expectations (despite selling well on DVD and Blu-ray), and Ubisoft turned its attention to video games instead. Assassin’s Creed instead, and interest in the franchise fizzled out, leading to any plans for a sequel being abandoned. The final nail in the coffin was when Jake Gyllenhaal expressed his regret about appearing in the film.



Stills from the movie ‘Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time’ Third parties

Jake Gyllenhaal expressed his regret about making the movie, but it was his start as a superhero

The film is directed by Mike Newell (Four Weddings and a Funeral either love in times of anger) and its cast of protagonists is made up of actors like Jake Gyllenhaal (prisoners either Donnie Darko), Gemma Arterton (Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters), Ben Kingsley (End’s gamer) and Alfred Molina (Love is Strange). The cast is completed by Steve Toussaint, Toby Kebbell, Richard Coyle, Ronald Pickup, Reece Ritchie and Claudio Pacifico, among others.