The Sanitary Area of ​​Santiago appoints 2 new heads

Raquel Martínez Bugarín and Patricia Susana Vázquez Millán.

The Sanitary Area of ​​Santiago de Compostela and Barbanza, belonging to the Galician Health Service (Sergas), has completed the selection process for two new management positions. This is an appointment to direct the Primary Care Unit in the Bembibre-Val do Dubra Serviceand a new head of the Primary Care Service in the Ribeira health center.

In this way, the manager of the Sanitary Area of ​​Santiago de Compostela and Barbanza, Eloína Núñez Masid, ends two selective processes that began on December 27, according to the resolution of the Ribera and Bembibre health post. Val do Dubra published in the Official Gazette of Galicia (DOG). Both will have a term of three days to take possession of their position.

Experience of both candidates

The doctor chosen as Head of Primary Care Unit in the service of Bembibre-Val do Dubra is Patricia Susana Vazquez Millan, who has 18 years of experience practicing as a Family and Community Medicine specialist at Sergas. In the academic field, she graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Santiago de Compostela, and has a Master’s degree in Clinical Management and Medical and Assistance Management from the CEU Cardenal Herrera University.

As for the position of head of the Primary Care Service at the Ribeira health center, the selected candidate has been Raquel Martinez Bugarin, who accumulates more than ten years as a family pediatrician in said health center. Bugarín graduated in Medicine and Surgery at the University of Santiago de Compostela and specialized in Pediatrics at the University Clinical Hospital of Valladolid.