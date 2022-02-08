The SarsCoV2 virus in healthy volunteers, the first data on safe doses – Biotech

The results of the first trial in the world in which the Sars-CoV-2 virus was intentionally transferred to a group of healthy volunteers are ready. Conducted in the UK, the study identified the safe dose to be passed on to volunteers. Such studies, called human challenge trials, aim to speed up the testing of drugs and vaccines, but they also raise many ethical problems. The research is published on the Research Square platform, which welcomes articles that have not yet passed the scrutiny of the scientific community and the results are anticipated by the journal Nature on its website.

The trial, conducted by Imperial College and University College London, involved 36 healthy volunteers between the ages of 18 and 29, to whom the virus was transmitted intra-nasally. About half of them who had received a small dose of the virus did not have the infection, among those who were infected, some had no symptoms and others had a sore throat, runny nose, loss of taste and smell.

The human challenge study had been proposed by the authors of the experiment already at the beginning of the pandemic with the aim of accelerating research on vaccines, but part of the scientific world at the time had judged the experimentation too risky, considering the still very scarce knowledge about vrus.

Only in October 2020 did the recruitment of volunteers begin and tests started in early 2021. According to the Nature website, each volunteer received over £ 4,500 in reimbursement for the two weeks of quarantine spent in the Royal Free Hospital from London.

The first volunteers received a very small dose of the virus circulating in the UK in early 2020, equal to that contained in a single droplet emitted by breathing. The same research group, coordinated by Christopher Chiu, of Imperial College London, plans to start a second human challenge trial with the Delta variant of the virus.

For the infectious disease specialist Matt Memoli, of the American Institute for Allergies and Diseases (Niaid), heard by Nature, the study was conducted correctly and safely.