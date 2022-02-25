The SAS incorporated 51 Maghreb doctors in 2021

The Minister of Health and Families, Jesús Aguirre, in the plenary session of the Andalusian Parliament.

The Ministry of Health and Families has confirmed that during 2021 a total of 51 doctors from the Maghreb to address the health deficit in the region. Faced with a question from Vox in the Andalusian Parliament, the Minister of Health and Families, Jesus Aguirrehas highlighted that this type of hiring is carried out in “all the autonomous communities once their title is approved by the Ministry of Health”.

Thus, according to the data provided by the Andalusian health department, during 2021 51 doctors joined the Andalusian Health Service (SAS), of which 34 came from Algeriawhile 10 were Moroccan and there were also others from Mauritania.

Faced with these contracts, Aguirre stressed that these doctors also “have to be collegiate so that they can work in the Andalusian public health system”, which ensures their skills to practice in the community.

From the Vox group, the deputy Raphael Segovia It has made the Andalusian Government ugly because “they have not looked for doctors beyond the bags”, and the Andalusian Health Service “has not entered to compete with the private sector to get the work of these doctors”. In this way, faced with the shortage of physicians, Segovia has reiterated that “the only solution lies in improve the social and labor conditions of Andalusian doctors“, emphasizing that “we do not want to be replaced by doctors from foreign countries”.

To hire a non-EU doctor, he or she must be approved by the Ministry of Health

A position to which the Ministry of Health and Families has pointed out that “the hiring of any personnel is done through the provincial recruitment exchange, where the majority unions are”, and wanted to make it clear that, in order to hire a non-EU doctor, he “has to be approved by the Ministry of Health.

Along with the request for the number of contracted doctors, the Vox deputy has asked the Ministry of Health to know the progress of the “plan for all those Andalusian doctors who had to leave to return to the community.”

Homologation of health titles

Given the deficit of toilets in Andalusia, the proposals to call new doctors from other countries require the speeding up of the homologation of the titles. That is why, from the Medical College of Seville They have asked the Ministries of Health and of Education and Vocational Training for a Greater agility in the processes of homologation and recognition of foreign qualifications in order to establish a “more flexible framework” for recruiting non-EU health personnel.

The College of Physicians of Seville has focused on the need for foreign professionals to have certified “a safe, quality and competent professional practice, in addition to an accredited basic knowledge of Spanish that ensure a good doctor-patient relationship“. Regarding this certification, the collegiate body has proposed a “specific solution for professionals from Ibero-American countries”, who have a different administrative structure in the granting of academic titles, with various regulatory bodies of the medical profession, “which makes it difficult the presentation of said documentation.

It should be noted that this week the Andalusian Minister of Health and Families sent a letter to the Minister of Health requesting an increase in the number of Resident Internal Specialist (EIR) positions, with a view to addressing the shortage of doctors in progression over the next few years.